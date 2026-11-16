NURTW-TOAN Dispute: Court Reaffirms Arrest Order Against NURTW Chairman, Secretary

Wale Igbintade

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division, has reaffirmed its earlier order directing the arrest and committal to prison of the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, and the union’s Secretary, Usman Teslim, over alleged contempt of court.

Justice Isaac Essien, who presided over the matter, directed security agencies to arrest the two officials and produce them before the court at the next adjourned date.

The judge also adjourned further proceedings in the committal case till January 25, 2027, following a petition written to the President of the National Industrial Court challenging the ongoing proceedings.

Justice Essien said the court would await the decision of the NICN President on the petition before taking further steps in the matter.

However, the adjournment did not affect the existing committal order, which the judge reaffirmed while directing the relevant security agencies to ensure the two officials were brought before the court on the next date.

Earlier, the judge cautioned members of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), who allegedly present themselves as members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), against disrupting proceedings.

He urged those attending the court sitting to maintain decorum and allow the court to conduct its proceedings without interference.

The contempt proceedings stem from allegations that NURTW officials continued to interfere with the activities of TOAN despite a December 11, 2025 judgment of the National Industrial Court recognising the association as an independent trade union.

The judgment had affirmed TOAN’s independent status, forming the basis of the subsequent allegations that the NURTW officials had acted in disregard of the court’s decision.

The case is expected to resume on January 25, 2027, when the court will continue proceedings in the committal matter.