Kalvia to Train 200 Young Nigerians for Careers in Skilled Trades

Iyke Bede

With the aim of bridging Nigeria’s skilled labour gap and improving professional standards in the artisan sector, workforce development company Kalvia has partnered with the Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC), Ikeja, to train 200 young Nigerians in five technical trades.

The four-month programme will admit its first cohort in carpentry, electrical installation, plumbing, solar installation and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Applications open now, while training is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2027, at the ISTC facility in Ikeja, Lagos.

The initiative comes amid concerns about the quality of workmanship and the perception of skilled trades in Nigeria, where artisan services are often treated as informal occupations rather than professions requiring technical knowledge, discipline and accountability.

According to Kalvia’s Chief Operating Officer, Toun Roberts, changing that perception is central to the company’s approach.

“We need to be able to tell the artisan story differently, so that people go into that sector with more intentionality. It should not be something people turn to simply because they did not graduate or because their parents could not afford to send them elsewhere. We want people to see skilled trades as a profession they can deliberately choose and build a future around,” she said.

The programme is therefore designed to combine practical technical instruction with business skills, communication, professional conduct, customer service and accountability. Its immediate focus is facility maintenance, with learners trained to the Maintenance Support Level.

Roberts said the four-month period would provide foundational training rather than turn inexperienced applicants into fully qualified professionals across every aspect of their chosen trade. She noted that technical competence develops through different levels of training and practical experience, making it important to match a technician’s ability to the work being assigned.

The company is also seeking to establish a standard that customers can associate with its graduates.

“One of the things that is also very important for us is that when we train anybody across all the different trades that we’re going to be training them on, we put our personal guarantees behind them.”

The partnership with ISTC, the training arm of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), provides access to technical workshops and facilities for practical instruction. Under the arrangement, technical training will take place three days a week, while the remaining two days will focus on entrepreneurship and business development.

Successful participants will receive a Level Two certificate. Kalvia said further training could follow as graduates gain work experience and progress to higher levels of competence.

The company is also developing a Marketplace that will connect assessed technicians with customers and organisations seeking maintenance services. The platform is expected to support job assessment, technician matching, service supervision, quality assurance and customer feedback.

The first cohort will be limited to 200 participants, with 40 learners in each trade, in line with the capacity of the training facility. While the initial programme will focus exclusively on facility maintenance, the company hopes to introduce other areas of technical training, including construction-related trades, in the future.

Kalvia is also seeking support from government agencies, corporate organisations and private individuals to expand access to the programme and create employment opportunities for graduates.