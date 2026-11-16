Tems, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy Among 2027 Grammy Nominees

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian music stars are among the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027, with R&B singer Tems leading the Nigerian contingent with three nominations.

Tems earned a solo nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her song ‘What You Need’. She also received nominations in Best African Music Performance for ‘Big Daddy’ and Best Global Music Album for her album ‘Love Is a Kingdom’.

Ayra Starr earned two nominations: one for her collaboration with Angélique Kidjo, ‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)’, in the Best African Music Performance category and another for her album ‘Starrgirl’ in Best Global Music Album.

Asake also received two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category for his solo effort ‘Gratitude’ and his collaboration with Wizkid, ‘Jogodo’. The song also fetched Wizkid a nomination.

Burna Boy and Davido each received a nomination. Burna Boy’s collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira for the 2026 World Cup, ‘Dai Dai’, earned a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category, while Davido’s album ‘Oriadé’ was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

The eligibility period for the 2027 awards covered recordings released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. Nearly 16,000 Recording Academy voting members, comprising performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and other music professionals, will determine the winners.

The 69th Grammy Awards will hold on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on ABC and stream live on Disney+ and Hulu. Previously, CBS had aired the ceremony for more than 50 years.