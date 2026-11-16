  • Monday, 16th November, 2026

Enugu Reaffirms Commitment to Affordable Housing, Begins Sale of Palm Garden City Plots

Nigeria | 51 minutes ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

The Enugu State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing affordable housing and ensuring transparent, technology-driven land administration in the state. 

The Managing Director of the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service (ENGIS), Mr Chiwetalu Nwatu, made this known Monday, while announcing the commencement of plot sales at the Enugu Palm Garden City.

Nwatu said that the latest project was designed to provide a planned residential community with commercial facilities and infrastructure to support orderly urban development.

“The development is intended to provide a structured and secure environment for families, professionals and investors, including Nigerians in the diaspora, while promoting transparency and accountability in land administration,” he said. 

He noted that every plot in the new city, located around the Nike Lake-Trans Ekulu axis, has been properly surveyed, documented and verifiable, with instant allocation and issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) upon full payment.

As part of efforts to make land ownership more accessible, ENGIS said a 540-square-metre plot, measuring 30 by 18 metres, was being offered for N8.55 million, inclusive of a C of O, adding that the price represents a 10 per cent discount from the post flag-off price of N9.5 million. 

“The promotional offer runs until December 15, 2026, and is limited to the first 1,000 plots,” he said. “The planned city will feature low, medium and high-density residential areas, commercial clusters, road networks, drainage, water supply, electricity, green spaces and palm-lined avenues,” ENGIS said.

The agency advised prospective buyers to transact only through approved channels and avoid touts and unauthorised agents.

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