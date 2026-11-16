Kwara NDC Guber Candidate Vows to Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment, Others

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara State, Prof. Abdulmumin Olayinka Ajia, yesterday promised to liaise with the federal government security apparatus, local security, and traditional rulers so as to tackle the insecurity in the state if voted into power in the next year’s general elections.

Ajia, who made the promise yesterday during the formal unveiling of his gubernatorial campaign council at the party’s state secretariat in Ilorin, also said that he would introduce transparent recruitment into the state civil service, tackle multiple taxation, and improve public healthcare, education, and agricultural development of the state. Presenting his six-pillar development agenda, tagged: ‘Forward Kwara Agenda’, the university professor identified insecurity as the first pillar of his agenda.

Ajia promised to strengthen collaboration among federal security agencies, local governments, traditional institutions and community structures.

He said his administration would identify vulnerable routes and communities, improve intelligence gathering and ensure that security reports from rural areas reached the appropriate authorities.

Ajia also said that his proposed administration would prioritise accountability, equal opportunities and effective delivery of public services.

He stated that his decision to leave a career in higher education and return home to seek the governorship was informed by concerns over unemployment, insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare and the rising cost of living.

He said his experience as an academic, business school leader and mentor had exposed him to the challenges confronting ordinary people, particularly graduates struggling to secure employment, farmers unable to access their farmlands because of insecurity and families finding it increasingly difficult to afford necessities.

Ajia cited a 48.3 per cent multidimensional poverty rate in Kwara, describing the situation as unacceptable and stressing the need for a government that would make public institutions work effectively for the people.

According to him, access to government services should not depend on personal connections or political affiliation.

“Access to public services should never depend on your relationship with the governor. You do not need to know me personally to benefit from effective government under my leadership,” he said.

He promised to establish transparent procedures for accessing government support, with clearly defined eligibility requirements and opportunities for applicants to challenge decisions they considered unfair.

The candidate particularly emphasised the need to protect farming communities, noting that farmers must be able to access their farmlands and transport their produce without fear of attacks.

On employment, the NDC candidate said his administration would introduce a predictable annual recruitment timetable for vacancies in the state civil service and encourage local governments to adopt a similar arrangement.

He explained that available vacancies would be aggregated and advertised publicly to prevent political interference and favouritism in the recruitment process.

“I’m not going to allow a department director to bring his own child and put him in his place. We are going to aggregate all the vacancies and open them up to every single Kwara citizen,” he declared.

He added that his government would collaborate with the organised private sector to encourage youth employment through incentives, while graduates interested in establishing businesses would have access to enterprise grants based on viable proposals and transparent eligibility criteria.

On the economy, Ajia promised to promote local production by developing what he described as production corridors across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said the state had sufficient agricultural resources, skills and entrepreneurial potential to generate wealth without depending excessively on foreign investors.

Using cassava and gari production in Oke-Ero, sweet potatoes in parts of the state and fish production as examples, he said government would support farmers and businesses with extension services, storage facilities, processing equipment and access to markets.

The candidate also pledged to eliminate multiple taxation and review overlapping government charges that make business operations difficult.