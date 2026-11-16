SunTrust Bank Partners OPay to Deepen Digital Payments, Financial Inclusion

Sunday Ehigiator

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with OPay Digital Services Limited to strengthen Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem and expand access to financial services.

The partnership, executed through a Terminal ID Services Agreement, will see SunTrust Bank provide Terminal Identification Numbers (TIDs) and related support services for OPay’s extensive network of Point-of-Sale (POS) merchants and agents across the country.

Under the agreement, SunTrust Bank will provide terminal registration, identi-fication, and management services, alongside tran-saction settlement and reconciliation support to improve the efficiency and reliability of OPay’s merchant payment operations.

The bank disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the collaboration would combine its banking infrastructure and financial services capabilities with OPay’s extensive merchant and digital payments network to facilitate seamless electronic transactions for businesses and consumers.

The partnership comes amid growing collaboration between financial institutions and financial technology companies as demand for digital payment services increases and agency banking channels expand across the country.

SunTrust Bank said the agreement aligns with its strategy of building partnerships that promote innovation, broaden access to financial services and support Nigeria’s transition towards a cashless economy.

Industry stakeholders consider collaborations between banks and fintech companies important to expanding payment acceptance infrastructure, improving transaction efficiency and extending access to formal financial services, particularly among underserved populations.

The arrangement is expected to strengthen the operational infrastructure supporting OPay’s merchant network while leveraging SunTrust Bank’s banking capabilities to facilitate digital payment services across Nigeria.