  • Monday, 16th November, 2026

SunTrust Bank Partners OPay to Deepen Digital Payments, Financial Inclusion

Nigeria | 37 minutes ago

Sunday Ehigiator

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with OPay Digital Services Limited to strengthen Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem and expand access to financial services.

The partnership, executed through a Terminal ID Services Agreement, will see SunTrust Bank provide Terminal Identification Numbers (TIDs) and related support services for OPay’s extensive network of Point-of-Sale (POS) merchants and agents across the country.

Under the agreement, SunTrust Bank will provide terminal registration, identi-fication, and management services, alongside tran-saction settlement and reconciliation support to improve the efficiency and reliability of OPay’s merchant payment operations.

The bank disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the collaboration would combine its banking infrastructure and financial services capabilities with OPay’s extensive merchant and digital payments network to facilitate seamless electronic transactions for businesses and consumers.

The partnership comes amid growing collaboration between financial institutions and financial technology companies as demand for digital payment services increases and agency banking channels expand across the country.

SunTrust Bank said the agreement aligns with its strategy of building partnerships that promote innovation, broaden access to financial services and support Nigeria’s transition towards a cashless economy.

Industry stakeholders consider collaborations between banks and fintech companies important to expanding payment acceptance infrastructure, improving transaction efficiency and extending access to formal financial services, particularly among underserved populations.

The arrangement is expected to strengthen the operational infrastructure supporting OPay’s merchant network while leveraging SunTrust Bank’s banking capabilities to facilitate digital payment services across Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.