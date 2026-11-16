COP31 Launches AI Pledge, Green Industrialisation Drive to Advance Climate Action

Chiemelie Eze in Antalya, Turkiye

The COP31 Presidency has launched a package of initiatives to promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI), green industrialisation and climate technology deployment, with a focus on mobilising investment, accelerating implementation and reducing industrial emissions.

The initiatives, unveiled on Monday in Antalya, Türkiye, include the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative, Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact and the Least Developed Countries Green Industrialisation Facility (LDC-GIF).

The package seeks to bring together governments, businesses, investors, research institutions and international organisations to harness technology in addressing climate change while ensuring that the rapid expansion of AI does not increase pressure on energy and other natural resources.

The COP31 Presidency noted that although AI is placing growing demands on electricity systems and other resources, it also offers opportunities to improve energy management, grid efficiency, renewable energy integration, industrial decarbonisation and climate-risk modelling.

The Antalya AI Pledge is designed to address both sides of the challenge by providing a voluntary framework through which governments, companies and organisations can make concrete commitments to ensure that AI contributes to climate solutions.

The AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative, meanwhile, seeks to move promising innovations beyond pilot projects into wider adoption and commercial deployment.

Industry accounts for about a quarter of global emissions, making its transformation a critical component of efforts to achieve climate targets.

The Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact therefore emphasises investment, implementation and practical outcomes for near-zero and low-emissions industrial production, while recognising that countries and industries have different starting points, circumstances and priorities.

Speaking on the initiatives, COP31 President, Murat Kurum, said industry and technology must become integral to climate solutions, stressing the need to electrify industrial operations while taking account of individual countries’ circumstances and strategic choices.

“Industry and technology must be part of the climate solution. We need to electrify industry, adapted to the starting point and strategic choices of each country. At the same time, we need to ensure that the rapid growth of AI is powered and deployed responsibly and used for the benefit of climate actions,” he said.

Kurum added that Türkiye was bringing governments, businesses and innovators together at COP31 to commit to practical ways of using technology to implement their climate actions.

He said AI and clean technologies could enable businesses, including resource-intensive sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture, to sustain growth without corresponding increases in material and energy consumption.

The COP31 Presidency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in collaboration with UN-Habitat and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will also launch a call to action on the application of AI, digital twins and the Internet of Things (IoT) to accelerate urban climate action.

The initiative invites governments, cities, companies, academic institutions and international organisations to support the scaling up of these technologies to build smarter and more resilient cities.

Also, the Least Developed Countries Green Industrialisation Facility (LDC-GIF) Mechanism, presented on November 12, is designed to support developing economies through project development and maturation, technology matching and transfer, institutional capacity building and connections to existing sources of finance.

Operating under the secretariat of the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, hosted by Türkiye, the mechanism is expected to support projects based on priorities identified by individual countries.

In a related development, the COP31 Presidency, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate Club, an intergovernmental forum comprising 50 countries, issued guidance on November 12 to help countries establish platforms for industrial transformation.

The guidance outlines approaches to translating industrial ambitions into investment and implementation outcomes through effective governance, improved investment conditions, project pipeline development, finance mobilisation and monitoring.

It is complemented by guidelines for project selection.

Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Gerd Mueller, said green industrialisation was essential to reducing emissions while creating clean technology industries, developing skills and generating quality jobs.

“No country should have to choose between development and climate action. Green industrialization is key to reducing emissions while building the clean technology industries, skills and quality jobs of the future in every region,” Mueller said.

He said COP31’s focus on green industrialisation sent an important signal about the need to increase international support and bring investment, technology and opportunities to emerging markets and developing economies.

Meanwhile, the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge was launched at the High-Level Green Digital Action Roundtable as a voluntary framework for countries, companies and organisations to demonstrate how they would make AI part of the climate solution.

The pledge outlines four areas of action, including sustainable powering and development of AI infrastructure and hardware; responsible design, management and procurement of AI systems throughout their lifecycle; assessment and reporting of the environmental impacts of AI systems; and increased financial and technical support for AI-driven climate action.

Particular attention is being given to developing countries, least developed countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Signatories are also encouraged to make additional voluntary commitments covering energy and environmental disclosure, low-emission power for AI infrastructure, green data-centre requirements, resource-efficient AI design, circularity, electronic waste management, skills development, computing capacity and support for AI-enabled climate solutions.

The Presidency said early supporters drawn from governments, academia, civil society and the private sector had already signed the pledge, with some making additional commitments on clean power, environmental disclosure, computing capacity and skills development.

ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said AI could play an important role in tackling the climate crisis but stressed the need for responsible deployment.

“AI is a powerful tool for tackling the climate crisis, but it must be used responsibly. The Antalya AI Pledge galvanizes international action towards sustainable, accountable AI innovation that benefits everyone, especially the most climate-vulnerable nations,” she said.

Also speaking on the importance of scientific evidence in climate negotiations, COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, called on participating countries to keep science at the centre of discussions as the conference entered its second week.

He stressed that adequately funding climate science was essential to ensuring that climate interventions deliver their intended outcomes.

Referring to research by Professor Johan Rockström on overshooting the Paris Agreement temperature goal, Bowen said the latest scientific evidence showed that the world would exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold but could still return to safer temperatures through collective action and urgency.

“Science must remain front and centre across the COP31 negotiations. The latest science tells us that we will overshoot the 1.5-degree goal, but science also shows that we can return to safer temperatures if we work together and act with urgency,” he said.

Bowen also called for science to remain central to the next global stocktake and international efforts to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

The initiatives collectively reflect COP31’s emphasis on translating technological innovation and climate commitments into practical implementation, with green industrialisation expected to support emissions reduction, competitiveness and economic development.

They also align with the COP31 Presidency’s 35-by-35 ambition to increase electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.