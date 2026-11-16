COP31: Anosike Calls For Regional Cooperation To Strengthen Better Weather Observations, Sustainability

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Director-General/Chief Executuve Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Permanent Representative of Nigeria with WMO, Prof. Charles Anosike, has called for regional cooperation for better observations and sustainability of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs).

Prof. Anosike made the call at the ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, at a high-level side event in the Morocco Pavilion, organised by the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Equipment, Water and Forests of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Speaking during a panel session on Financing Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems, he stated that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has its focus on three key drivers for mobilisation of resources, which include, investment in the workforce (targeting employee growth and improved welfare); continuous expansion of the Agency’s observation network and systems; and strengthening partnerships, as well as the ability to translate climate data into actionable insight for Nigerians and the Nigerian economy.

Anosike, in a statement issued on Monday by the Agency, acknowledged the critical importance of government budgets, while informing the audience that private sector participation is central to the sustainability of NMHSs.

He stated that physical climate risk has a price and therefore meteorological service providers should start developing business portfolios that can bring the private sector to the discussion table.

He added that NiMet is presently engaging the private sector, such as private insurance companies, on how to share risk and lower long-term costs of climate-related damages.

The NiMet boss, further emphasised that no country could tackle the challenges and cost of generating and disseminating climate information alone; as forecasting weather and climate hazards requires cross-border cooperation, with data shared across regions and transformed into actionable warnings by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs).

He therefore called for stronger regional cooperation to reduce the cost of maintaining weather observation systems, pooling resources, standardizing process and building regional frameworks that can unlock multiple cost-saving mechanisms.

Anosike also canvased for support to regional and continental institutions such as African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD), noting that their essential role in harmonising frameworks needed for ease of access and absorption of climate finance.

The event drew attendance from representatives of the Government of Morocco; WMO and the EW4All pillar partners (UNDRR, WMO, ITU and IFRC); permanent representatives with WMO; Directors of African National Meteorological and Hydrological Services; multilateral development banks; climate funds; bilateral development partners; UN agencies; regional institutions; scientific and technical organisations; private-sector partners; and relevant national stakeholders.