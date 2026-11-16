COP31: Anumenechi Charges Nigeria to Ramp Up Climate Action, Take Policies to States

Chiemelie Eze in Antalya, Turkiye

Managing Director of Green Protocol, Mrs. Deborah Anumenechi, has urged the Federal Government to accelerate climate action by taking national policies to the state and grassroots levels, building local capacity and developing structures to attract climate finance.

Anumenechi, who spoke to THISDAY on the sidelines of the ongoing 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, said Nigeria must move beyond formulating national climate policies to ensuring their effective implementation across the states, taking into account their different economic, environmental and agricultural realities.

She said the country needed to intensify efforts to translate its climate commitments into practical interventions that would attract investments, support green businesses and improve livelihoods.

According to her, national policies must be domesticated at the state level because the environmental and economic circumstances of Lagos differ significantly from those of Jigawa and Kebbi states.

She argued that a uniform approach to climate policy implementation might not adequately address the different challenges and opportunities across the country.

Anumenechi also called for comprehensive capacity building at state and local government levels, stressing the need to equip stakeholders with the technical skills, knowledge and tools required to develop green businesses and access climate funding.

She further urged Nigeria to give greater attention to agriculture in its climate policies, noting that the country’s agricultural realities vary considerably across regions.

She explained that the agricultural conditions in northern communities, including areas characterised by desert conditions, are different from those in southern communities with rainforest ecosystems, making it necessary for climate interventions to reflect these regional differences.

Anumenechi said recognising these variations and developing targeted interventions would strengthen Nigeria’s climate response and ensure that investments deliver tangible benefits to communities.

On access to climate finance, she cautioned against the misconception that funding was readily available for countries and organisations to collect, explaining that accessing such resources required appropriate structures.

She cited Rwanda, Kenya and Ghana as countries making significant progress in accessing climate finance, noting that effective structures were critical to attracting funding.

She disclosed that Green Protocol, a social impact platform operating in Nigeria and France, had developed a climate change fund roadmap designed to identify different funding sources and channels, including investors, traditional funders and blended or concessional finance, to support projects.

According to her, projects seeking climate funding must demonstrate genuine environmental and social benefits rather than merely adopting green labels.

She identified structure, transparency and accountability, as well as long-term project sustainability, as three essential elements for attracting and retaining climate finance.

Anumenechi said project developers must demonstrate not only the capacity to secure funding but also the ability to manage resources responsibly and sustain the intended impact over time.

Assessing the conversations at COP31 and previous climate conferences, she described the discussions as increasingly active, with sustained momentum and continued commitments from different stakeholders.

She noted that, unlike previous years when participants often appeared to lose interest as discussions progressed, the current engagement had maintained considerable momentum, particularly around calls for greater financial commitments from developed countries to support developing nations.

According to her, while Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding has declined, investment funding is expected to increase, with more private sector players showing interest in understanding the business opportunities associated with climate action.

She described the growing private sector interest as positive, provided climate action continued to balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity.

On the emerging focus on green industrialisation, Anumenechi said countries such as Nigeria, whose economies depend significantly on fossil fuels, should not have to sacrifice economic prosperity to address climate change.

She explained that green industrialisation offered countries an opportunity to transition responsibly, develop their industries and improve the livelihoods of their populations without compromising environmental sustainability.

According to her, the approach provides Nigeria with an opportunity to pursue industrial growth while ensuring that its development pathway aligns with climate objectives.