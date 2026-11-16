As Deputy Speaker Kalu Flags Off APC Presidential Campaign for Tinubu, Shettima in Abia…

By James Nwachukwu

Swell has become the watchword, and victory now knocks at the door for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as the campaigns for the January 16, 2027 elections gather momentum. This is the ambition of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

As the Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (South) II, Kalu has rendered himself conspicuously visible in the course of this campaign season. Wherever the APC stages a rally, his presence is unmistakably felt. He was in Enugu for the APC South East women’s rally in solidarity with them and the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and other eminent leaders of the party from the region. He also graced the rallies in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Ebonyi States, to mention but a few.

Today, November 16, 2026, is his day in Abia to flag off the campaign alongside the legion of APC stakeholders and members statewide. It will be recalled that on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Kalu inaugurated the Campaign Council in Umuahia. The city of Umuahia will stand still as Kalu returns home to flag off the Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abia State.

To many Abians, this is not merely an ordinary flag-off, but a resounding statement of readiness, unity, and renewed hope.

From the 17 local government areas of the state, the Abia APC candidates, party leaders, stakeholders, women, youths, traders, farmers, artisans, and supporters will converge with their drums and banners proclaiming Tinubu and the message of Renewed Hope Agenda. By all indications, the preparations have electrified the atmosphere around the Umuahia Township Stadium, the venue of the flag-off and, indeed, the entire state capital, sending an unequivocal message that Abia is prepared for victory in the 2027 general elections.

In the build-up to the event, Kalu has held extensive consultations with PCC directors, party candidates, stakeholders, and members of the party in the state at his Bende country home, to ensure a hitch-free occasion. In all his remarks, he called for galvanization around the Renewed Hope vision of President Tinubu. He reminded the people that Renewed Hope is not a just a slogan or a catch phrase, but a working agenda for infrastructure, jobs, empowerment, security, education, and the inclusion of the South East in the mainstream of national development.

He pointed to the dividends already accruing to the South East under President Tinubu, and to the strategic role Abia must play in 2027 to consolidate those gains. Kalu urged the party faithful to take the message from door to door, from market to market, from village to village, until every polling unit is won for the APC.

A flashback to the past, however, presents a remarkable narrative. What began as a small family has now grown into a formidable movement, with membership of Abia APC swelling from under 5,000 before Kalu came on board as its leader to now over 162,000 registered members across Abia State.

This is what has made Kalu’s leadership thick. He has transformed what naysayers predicted as disintegration into a story of growth and stability.

When critics predicted the disintegration of the party after the Congress in April this year, party officials emerged successfully, without rancour. The exercise was peaceful and orderly, speaking eloquently to the maturity and discipline Kalu has instilled in the Abia APC.

The primary elections which came in May this year did not also split the party. Instead, they strengthened it. Everyone came together afterwards and closed ranks for the greater task ahead.

Today, Abia APC boasts very credible candidates for all elective positions in the state, contrary to the case before now.

The party has grown. Its visibility spans Abia State. In Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, and every ward in between, the broom has become a household symbol.

At the centre of this resurgence is Kalu. He is not leading alone, but alongside other leaders of the party, such as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the governorship candidate, Chief Eric Opah, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha, Hon. Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr, Chief Emeka Atuma and indeed, other leaders including the State Chairman, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, towards victory. Together, they have built a united, formidable, and election-ready APC in Abia.

Of course, this unity and oneness of purpose is expected to translate into a resounding victory for Tinubu and Shettima in Abia, because Kalu has enormously worked to market Tinubu and his message of the Renewed Hope Agenda very well in the state. He has carried the message to every town, market, church, youth gathering, and community meeting. Abians now understand Renewed Hope better. They have seen, heard and believed in it.

But the work is not finished yet. At the meeting of the PCC and party stakeholders on Friday in Bende, Kalu made a passionate call for more support across all 17 local government areas of Abia State. He called on party leaders, ward chairmen, youth leaders, women leaders, coordinators, and volunteers in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Isuikwuato, Obingwa, Ohafia, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, and Umunneochi to rise and take ownership of the campaign, insisting that no local government will be left behind. No ward should be made silent and no polling unit must be ignored.

According to him, the people are needed in the hinterlands and across all electoral wards to share the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda. He emphasised that it is in the villages, farms, markets, motor parks, and homes that elections are truly won.

Kalu urged every supporter to become an ambassador of Renewed Hope and explain to their neighbours, families, and communities what Tinubu stands for and what Abia stands to gain as well. He believes that the people in the remotest part of Abia must be carried along in the message of renewed hope agenda.

The Deputy Speaker however appealed to the people to eschew politics of emotions or sentiment. According to him, politics of emotions has never built a road , created a job, empowered a youth or brought development to the people.

He explained that what Abia needs is politics of performance, progress and inclusion, saying that this is what President Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda stand for.

Yet, as the party marches to victory, the people of Abia State are making a passionate appeal to the Deputy Speaker and other leaders of APC to ensure the filling of the ministerial slot created by the departure of Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha. Filling that slot will further strengthen the party, reward loyalty, and give Abia a stronger voice at the federal table as the elections approach. It will help sustain the momentum to the finish line.

As the flag-off comes underway today, one significant thing is that the party is no longer the opposition in waiting, but the party to beat in Abia under Benjamin Kalu and other leaders.

The choice before the people of Abia is to join the mainstream politics in Nigeria by voting President Tinubu and other APC candidates to benefit more from the dividends of democracy.

*Nwachukwu, a social analyst and commentator writes from Umuahia, Abia State capital