Fani-Kayode Presents Letter of Credence to Ramaphosa, Pledges to Rebuild Nigeria-South Africa Relations

*Recalls Nigeria’s anti-apartheid support

*Says historic friendship must be rebuilt

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, has pledged to rebuild diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa, describing the two countries as historic friends whose cooperation is vital to Africa’s future.



Fani-Kayode made the pledge on Friday, November 13, 2026, when he presented his Letter of Credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.



The envoy, who is also concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini, conveyed the warm greetings of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the South African leader.



Speaking during the ceremony, Fani-Kayode recalled Nigeria’s support for South Africa during its struggle against apartheid, stressing the longstanding historical ties between the two countries.



“I come here standing tall and proud, having been sent by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to present my Letter of Credence to you, his brother and his friend. Nigeria and South Africa have a long history of fraternity and friendship. We fought together, we stood by you, and we gave our blood and our treasure for you during your dark days,” he said.



He noted that Nigeria and South Africa had reciprocated their solidarity over the years and remained major trade partners on the African continent.

The High Commissioner said one of his key responsibilities would be to rebuild confidence and strengthen cooperation between both countries.

“Part of my job here is to reset that relationship, to come and build that bridge, and to ensure that whatever concerns we have, we can work them out and move forward together. If Nigeria and South Africa work closely together, the destiny of our great continent will be more secure. It is in our mutual interest, and in the interest of our people and our continent, that we ensure that we stand tall, stand strong, and build that bridge,” he said.



Fani-Kayode also commended South Africa’s contributions to international diplomacy, particularly its role in BRICS, the Global South and Nigeria’s inclusion in the G20, describing the country’s efforts as significant to strengthening Africa’s representation in global affairs.



He further conveyed President Tinubu’s goodwill to Ramaphosa, describing the Nigerian leader as a great friend of South Africa and a personal friend of the South African President.



“Your brother, our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a great friend of South Africa and a great personal friend of yours. My prayer is that our friendship continues to grow stronger. We wish you well. We wish South Africa well. May God be with you,” he said.



In his response, President Ramaphosa urged the newly accredited heads of diplomatic missions to work closely with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to identify practical areas of collaboration.



He particularly highlighted economic growth, industrial development, job creation and skills development as priority areas for partnerships.

“We encourage you to work closely with our Department of International Relations to identify practical areas of cooperation. We particularly welcome partnerships that support economic growth, industrial development, job creation and skills,” Ramaphosa said.



The South African President assured the diplomats of his government’s support, urging them to engage relevant stakeholders and deploy diplomacy to build bridges, create opportunities and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.



He also wished the newly accredited diplomats successful tenures and welcomed them to South Africa.



Fani-Kayode subsequently presented his Letter of Credence, issued by President Tinubu, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.



The ceremony also featured the presentation of Letters of Credence by ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from the European Union, France, Germany, South Sudan, Somalia, Comoros, Madagascar, Uruguay, Vietnam, Seychelles, Belgium, Cyprus, Timor-Leste and the Maldives.