  • Monday, 16th November, 2026

NOC Rewards Three Youth Olympic Gold Medalists with  $1,000 Each

Nigeria | 1 second ago

 *The world champions also expecting Presidential largesse after victories in Senegal

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced the reward of  $1,000 (one thousand dollars) to each of  the three athletes that won gold medals for Nigeria at the recently concluded Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, announced the reward to the gold medalists  at the reception for the Nigerian contingent on arrival at the Lagos airport  at the weekend.

In announcing the award, the NOC President said there was  no better way to appreciate the athletes than to put smiles on their faces to reciprocate their excellent performance at the Games.

Speaking further at the reception, Engr. Gumel stressed  that the athletes sacrificed all they had to put smiles  on the faces of Nigerians by registering the country’s name on the  world map.

“They put smiles on our faces as our worthy ambassadors of this great  country.

“You went to the Games, saw and conquered to register Nigeria’s name on the world map and put smiles on our faces. This reward is just to reciprocate your excellent performance as our good ambassadors of this great country,”observed the elated NOC president.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Hon. Babatunde Popoola,  also congratulated the young athletes for their excellent performances at the first ever Olympic Games on African soil.

Meanwhile, sources close to the team, hinted yesterday that the young athletes are also expecting to receive similar compensation as other sports  that have also done the country proud in continental and global sports fiestas.

Super Falcons, Super Eagles and D’Tigresses have been rewarded by the Presidency for bringing honours to Nigeria.

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