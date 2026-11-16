AS FAR Retain CAF Women’s Champions League Title

Moroccan club AS FAR became the first team to retain the Women’s African Champions League title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Imane Touriss put the North Africans ahead in the 23rd minute in Ismaila, Egypt, when her early shot from outside the box caught out Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

But the South African side levelled two minutes later through a stunning effort from Refilwe Tholakele, who flashed a right-footed shot from a narrow angle across goal and inside the right-hand post.

Seventeen-year-old right-back Hiba Youssoufi restored the lead eight minutes before half-time when her shot from 12 yards was deflected in off Sundowns defender Asanda Hadebe.

And, as the Brazilians pushed forward in search of an equaliser, an unmarked Touriss made it 3-1 with 13 minutes remaining with a low first-time finish from the middle of the area after fine work down the right flank by Fatima Tagnaout.

Ronnel Donnelly had scored a hat-trick for Sundowns in their semi-final victory over Kawempe Muslim Ladies but was largely kept quiet by the AS FAR defence.

The closest the Brazilians came to an equaliser in the second half was when substitute Nthabiseng Majiya had an effort deflected wide, and they failed to test AS FAR goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi after going two goals down.

AS FAR, who had surprisingly lost their opening game at the finals to Ugandan outfit Kawempe Muslim Ladies, are the first side to win the Women’s African Champions League title three times and also take home $600,000 (£449,000) in prize money.