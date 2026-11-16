  • Monday, 16th November, 2026

Grassroots Sports Summit: Organisers Announce One-day Adjustment on Schedule 

Sport | 5 seconds ago

The Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the National Grassroots Sports Development Summit 2026 has announced a slight adjustment to the dates of the much-anticipated national gathering, following unforeseen technical challenges and an emergency situation.

The summit, earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 18 and Thursday, November 19, 2026, will now take place on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, 2026, at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Announcing the development, the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, explained that the one-day adjustment became necessary due to circumstances requiring urgent attention by the organisers.

He assured invited dignitaries, government officials, development partners, sports administrators, private-sector stakeholders and other participants that preparations for the summit remain firmly on course.

“The Main Organising Committee sincerely regrets any inconvenience this adjustment may cause our esteemed stakeholders and participants. The decision became necessary because of unforeseen technical challenges and an emergency situation.

“We deeply appreciate the understanding, patience and continued support of everyone who has committed to making this summit a success,” Adeboye stated.

The MOC Chairman emphasised that the change affects only the dates, as the venue, theme and overall objectives of the summit remain unchanged.

The summit, which has received the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being organised to address critical issues confronting grassroots sports development in Nigeria, including talent discovery, school and community sports, infrastructure, sustainable financing and private-sector investment.

With the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) providing technical support, the two-day gathering is expected to generate practical recommendations towards creating a sustainable framework for grassroots sports development across the country.

Adeboye further appealed to all invited guests, speakers, panellists, partners and registered participants to update their schedules accordingly.

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to delivering a productive and impactful summit that will contribute meaningfully to the future of Nigerian sports.

“Members of the public interested in participating virtually can register at www.grassrootssportssummit.ng,” observes the convener of the summit.

The Main Organising Committee appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as preparations continue for the rescheduled summit.

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