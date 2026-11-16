With a spokesman like Alwan

The most exciting political story in Nigeria last week was, paradoxically, not generated by any of the presidential candidates or anyone else running for elective office, but by Alwan Hassan, then [and now former] spokesman of the ruling APC presidential campaign council.

At the weekend, there was this viral post on social media stating, “Seun, dial Wanwantu.” I was briefly puzzled by it, but soon realized that it was a Hausanised version of Alwan Hassan’s rapid-fire invitation to Channels TV presenter Seun Okinbaloye, in a live TV interview, “Take your phone and call 112. Nobody knows about this. We used to hear it in America, 911. Call 112 now, put it on the speaker, and they’ll ask you what’s your emergency.” It is supposed to be an emergency phone number, equivalent to 911 in other countries, to seek assistance during medical emergencies, security threats, road accidents and other distress situations. Alwan said the Tinubu Presidency has now brought it to Nigeria. The code, Alwan boasted, works even when there is no network service. After much prodding, Seun clicked the number, and it did not connect. Alwan then offered the excuse, “Maybe there is no network service here in Channels,” even though other, non-emergency numbers were dialed and they all connected.

112, as the top flop of last week, generated tragi-comic relief in this year’s so far unexciting presidential campaign season, which started late, is proceeding rather lamely, is bereft of drama, high oratory or mind-grabbing promises, the notable exception being ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s promise to restore fuel subsidy. That promise scratched Nigerians where it pinches them the most, removal of fuel subsidy, which they blame for high transport costs which spiraled into high costs of food and other things.

During an earlier interview on Arise TV, Alwan said another thing that caused as much excitement as 112. Asked about what then candidate Tinubu said in 2023, that Nigerians should not reelect him again if he does not provide stable electricity, Alwan said Jagaban actually qualified it by saying “unless I give you a cogent reason.” Trouble is, almost nobody heard him add that qualifier. When Atiku made his recent pledge to restore fuel subsidy, if he had added “unless I give you a cogent reason,” would it have generated as much interest as it did?

Alwan’s gaffe-prone TV interviews generated such interest because so far, there have been no televised debates by presidential candidates or their running mates. There are even no announced plans to hold any, which is a departure from 1993, when SDP candidate Chief M.K.O. Abiola debated NRC’s Alhaji Bashir Tofa on live TV. Their running mates, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and Dr. Sylvester Ugoh also debated on TV. There was high drama in the latter when Kingibe reached under the table and produced an old Biafran bank note. He said Ugoh, former Governor of the Bank of Biafra, was a poor currency manager. In 1999 too, PDP candidate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo debated AD/APP joint candidate Chief Olu Falae. Twenty years earlier in 1979, all five presidential candidates granted lengthy interviews on NTA, and were grilled by teams of interviewers, while their running mates held debates.

Debates and interviews apart, by this time in the run up to the Second Republic, almost every Nigerian voter was aware of NPN’s Food and Shelter program, of UPN’s Four Cardinal Programs of free education, free medical care, integrated rural development and full employment; of PRP’s General Program of emancipating the masses; and of GNPP’s Politics Without Bitterness. So far this election season, apart from Atiku’s promise to restore fuel subsidy, there is no other well-known party or candidate program.

Which makes party spokespersons unusually important. When the ruling APC first rolled out its team of spokespersons, Alwan looked like a good pick. He is young, zealous, light skinned and photogenic. It soon transpired however that as a political communicator, he had several drawbacks. During his two ill-fated TV interviews, Alwan confused a TV appearance with a political rally. While speaking in high tones, wild body gestures and breathless speech tend to impress rally audiences, they tend to annoy TV audiences. Alwan deployed all three on live TV.

There were other elements of miscommunication. On Arise TV’s Prime Time, he said he will outline President Tinubu’s main achievements, but then mentioned 287 primary schools that he said UBEC refurbished, including security, fencing, playground and digital integration. That was more appropriate for a local government election campaign, but for the Presidency, after three and a half years in power? Alwan also had before him a bundle of papers, which he repeatedly tried to shove into the hands of presenter Charles Aniagolu. How could the presenter of a live tv program take time to read many sheets of paper?

Then came the biggest gaffe. Reacting to a question as to why the Federal Government has three annual budgets still running, Alwan said many ministers paid billions of naira in order to secure their appointments and are bent on recouping those funds. That is why, he said, the President withholds budgeted funds, apparently so that ministers will not steal it. Ministers, Alwan said, are the most criminal elements in government, and that at the end of each Administration’s life in Nigeria, many ministers are hauled to prison because of corruption. No one, not even opposition party spokesmen, ever thrust such a dagger into the Administration’s underbelly as did this spokesman. He added that the President still achieved a lot without releasing budgeted funds to ministers. Arise TV presenter Charles Aniagolu then asked a question: you mean the Presidency prepared annual budgets, got them passed into law when it had no intention of implementing them?

With a spokesman like Alwan, who needs opposition? No wonder that late last week, following his two disastrous live TV appearances, the Presidency announced that it was reshuffling its official campaign spokespersons and that only three persons, campaign director general Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake and Information Minister Mohamed Idris are now its spokespersons. While the latter two are experienced journalists and accomplished public speakers, DG Yari’s competencies are in other areas and he probably should avoid Alwan-style live TV interviews.

It set me thinking about party spokespersons of old. Such as, UPN’s Director of Publicity M.C.K Ajuluchukwu. During the 1979 campaign, when there were no mobile phones, internet, social media or even private TV stations, Ajuluchukwu ran an extremely efficient, very professional and thought-provoking publicity machine, propounding UPN programs and responding rapidly to every charge made against his party and its leader, Chief Awolowo. He wasn’t alone; UPN also had the Kwara man Alhaji Abdulkadir Young-Sidi, extremely eloquent and very knowledgeable. There was his memorable response to a Candido column in New Nigerian, which accused some politicians [notably Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe] of using bombastic language during parliamentary debate, such as an occasion when Zik reportedly used the phrase “lapsus lingua.” Young-Sidi then told Candido, “There is nothing like lapsus lingua in Latin. There is only lapsus linguae. But since your mistake is not deliberate, I will attribute it to lapsus calamis.”

NPN’s had a very efficient answer to Ajuluchukwu in its national publicity secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Takuma. Rapid fire, well thought out responses from him adorned newspaper pages every day, since NPN was the butt of many attacks by rival parties that saw it as the front runner in the race. While Takuma was most effective with press statements, NPN also had the extremely eloquent, highly knowledgeable and acerbic tongued Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, who was very dangerous on the airwaves.

Today, zoning of party and state offices is almost a cardinal rule in Nigerian politics but in late 1978, when NPN first introduced it, it faced attacks from many quarters, including from UPN leader Chief Awolowo. Okadigbo was on radio that evening, and he said, “Chief Awolowo in fact is the chief zoner! He zoned the party chairmanship to himself. He zoned the presidential ticket to himself. He zoned the party treasury to his wife, and he zoned a Lagos State House of Assembly seat to his son! So Chief Awolowo, in fact, is the chief zoner!” Which party spokesperson today has said something that will be remembered 40 years from now?

Not to forget Aliyu Sabo Bakin Zuwo, who had probably the most politically acerbic tongue in the Second Republic, fearless and unrestrained in his campaign for PRP. On one occasion, someone wrote a letter to Radio Kaduna political program and suggested that GNPP’s acerbic-tongued Hajiya Gambo Sawaba should marry Alhaji Sabo “in order to increase each other’s knowledge of political insults.” The late ace reporter Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed went to Bakin Zuwo with the suggestion, and Alhaji Sabo said, “No, no. I don’t hurl insults, at all! But if anyone crosses my leader Malam Aminu Kano, I must find out who is his father, who is his mother, where is his hometown, and which bastard sent him! That is all!”