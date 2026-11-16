Details Remain Elusive as State Police Bill Goes to Tinubu This Week

*32 state assemblies approve proposed legislation, senate gives Nov. 17 deadline

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Details of the proposed state police framework remained unclear yesterday, with the National Assembly set to transmit the long-awaited bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent this week, raising questions about the structure, funding, oversight and operational safeguards of the new security arrangement.



However, Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, confirmed that the National Assembly would transmit the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill to Tinubu for assent this week, following its approval by 32 state Houses of Assembly.

But the question on the lips of many Nigerians is where is the bill and when will the people see the final draft to know what is about to be passed in their name? This is because despite the process reaching an advanced stage, there is little or no information as to the content of the proposed law in the public space. Details of the final are yet to be made available to the public for scrutiny.

Bamidele, according to a statement by his Media Office, gave the confirmation while receiving ‘The Sun’ Senator of the Year Award at the weekend.



He said the constitutional threshold required for the establishment of state police had been crossed, describing the development as a major milestone in Nigeria’s prolonged efforts to reform its policing architecture.

Bamidele said the National Assembly was now under an obligation to forward the bill to the president for assent, adding that the process represented a significant step towards addressing the country’s worsening security challenges through a decentralised policing system.

According to him, four remaining state assemblies are expected to submit their reports before the National Assembly resumes November 17, 2026.



Bamidele insisted that the absence of reports from the remaining four states would not prevent the legislature from proceeding with the next constitutional step, having already secured the required two-thirds approval under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.



He said: “As shown in the records of the National Assembly, no fewer than 32 State Houses of Assembly have approved the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026. With this, we have successfully crossed the constitutional threshold under Section 9(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).



“We are now expecting four State Houses of Assembly to turn in their reports on or before the National Assembly reconvenes on November 17, 2026. This suggests that next week is going to be decisive and defining in the National Assembly.

“Whether the remaining states turn in their reports or not, we must move forward and fulfill the aspiration of our people. We are now under obligation to transmit the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for assent.



“This is a responsibility we must consciously discharge on behalf of our constituents and in the interest of national peace, progress, and stability.”

The senate leader explained that the proposed constitutional amendment provided for the establishment of a Federal Police Service and State Police Services, describing the initiative as the outcome of more than 15 years of unsuccessful attempts to reform the country’s policing system.



He also dismissed concerns that the establishment of state police could lead to the creation of ethnic or state-controlled armies, insisting that the proposal was designed to promote community-based policing within clearly defined constitutional safeguards.

“Contrary to the fears being expressed by critics, this initiative is not about creating ethnic or state armies. It is about establishing state-led, community-anchored policing within clear constitutional safeguards,” he said.



Bamidele maintained that the proposed reform was driven by the need to make policing more responsive to the peculiar security challenges confronting different communities across the country.

He spoke against the backdrop of persistent insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, which have continued to expose the limitations of Nigeria’s centralised policing structure.



The senate leader also used the occasion to defend the legislative achievements of the 10th National Assembly, insisting that the effectiveness of parliament should not be measured merely by the number of bills passed into law but by their tangible impact on the lives of Nigerians.



“I believe in proactive lawmaking. I believe Nigeria must move from reactive governance to proactive governance. I believe our laws must be evidence-based, efficiently implemented, effectively monitored, periodically reviewed, and ultimately measured by their impact on citizens,” he said.



He further argued that the relationship between the three arms of government should be guided by constructive engagement rather than unnecessary confrontation.

According to him, the doctrine of separation of powers should promote institutional independence alongside cooperation in the pursuit of national development.



“I believe that separation of powers is not about hostility, but synergy; not grandstanding, but collaboration; not dissension, but interdependence among the arms of government.

“I have served most dutifully in the Senate with independence, but at the same time with constructive engagement with other arms because our collective responsibility is national development, peace, and security,” he added.



Bamidele also highlighted some of the major legislative interventions by the National Assembly, including the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023, the Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024, and the Tax Reform Acts, 2025.



Others, he said, included the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, the Electoral Act, 2026, the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2024, and the Regional Development Commissions Acts.

On the student loan scheme, the Senate Leader disclosed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund had disbursed more than N204 billion to beneficiaries across 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics and 126 universities nationwide.



He said the initiative had helped reduce the rate of student dropouts in tertiary institutions by providing access to interest-free loans for students who might otherwise be unable to finance their education.

Bamidele said the 10th National Assembly remained committed to legislation that would promote economic inclusion, strengthen public institutions, improve access to education and enhance the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians.



The senate leader, who received the award from the Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited and Chairman of the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, dedicated the honour to God, Tinubu, his colleagues in the Senate and his constituents.

He stressed that the recognition was not a personal achievement but an acknowledgement of the collective efforts of the 10th National Assembly.



Bamidele, who received the award at a ceremony attended by serving and former governors, senators and political associates from Ekiti and Lagos States, said he regarded the honour as a validation of the collective responsibility of the legislature.

He particularly acknowledged the contributions of the 108 other senators, noting that the achievements attributed to his leadership could not have been possible without their cooperation and commitment to legislative responsibilities.



He, however, called for greater responsibility in the use of social media, warning that the unrestrained dissemination of misinformation, character assassination and blackmail posed serious threats to democratic institutions and national stability.

While acknowledging the importance of press freedom and an open society, he urged media organisations and other stakeholders to address what he described as the increasingly destructive activities of some individuals on digital platforms.

He added: “We have seen characters assassinated. We have seen public institutions blackmailed. We have watched people deliberately distort facts. We have seen people unjustifiably peddling lies. We cannot fold our hands and allow this illegality to continue.”