China’s Zero-tariff Window Puts Nigeria’s Export Capacity to Test as Trade Hits $17.4bn

– Nigeria’s exports jump 81% to $2.25bn, but trade imbalance underscores need to boost local production

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

China’s decision to grant zero-tariff access to imports from 53 African countries, including Nigeria, has opened a fresh window for Nigerian businesses to expand their presence in the world’s second-largest economy, amid an 81 per cent surge in the country’s exports to China in the first half of 2026.

However, despite the impressive growth in exports, the disparity between Nigeria’s outbound shipments and the overall volume of bilateral trade highlights the challenge facing the country in translating improved market access into a stronger export economy.

Figures released by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria show that bilateral trade between both countries rose by 35 per cent to $17.4 billion in the first half of 2026, while China’s imports from Nigeria increased to $2.25 billion, representing an 81 per cent year-on-year growth.

The figures suggest that Nigerian exports accounted for only about 13 per cent of the total trade value, underscoring the considerable scope for the country to expand its share of the Chinese market.

The development was disclosed by the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr. Yang Jiaxing, at the 2026 launch ceremony of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) China-Nigeria Bridge Programme.

Yang said the increase in China’s imports from Nigeria reflected expanding economic engagement between the two countries, adding the zero-tariff policy which took effect in May 2026 would provide additional opportunities for African exporters.

He said Chinese trade with African countries exceeded $207.4 billion in the first half of 2026, a record for the corresponding period, while imports from the continent reached $28.5 billion between May and June, representing a 23.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to him, aquatic products, textile raw materials, specialty fruits and other African commodities recorded double-digit growth, indicating growing demand for African products in the Chinese market.

Nigeria’s export performance was particularly notable, with Chinese imports from the country increasing by 81 per cent in the first half of the year.

“In the first half of this year, bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached $17.4 billion, up 35 per cent year-on-year. China’s imports from Nigeria amounted to $2.25 billion, representing a remarkable increase of 81 per cent,” Yang said.

He added that Chinese imports from Nigeria recorded year-on-year growth of more than 40 per cent in each of May and June.

The zero-tariff arrangement covers 53 African countries with which China maintains diplomatic relations and is expected to improve the competitiveness of eligible African products by removing import duties.

For Nigeria, the opportunity extends beyond increasing export earnings to diversifying its export base, creating markets for locally manufactured goods and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil as a major source of foreign exchange.

However, the benefits of the policy will depend largely on the ability of Nigerian producers to supply goods in sufficient quantities, meet international quality and certification requirements and establish reliable distribution channels in the Chinese market.

Inadequate infrastructure, high production costs, logistics constraints and limited processing capacity remain important considerations in the country’s efforts to compete in international markets.

Beyond the trade figures, the Chinese official highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy and media cooperation in strengthening relations between both countries.

He described the VON China-Nigeria Bridge Programme as an important platform for promoting mutual understanding, cultural exchanges and closer relations between the people of Nigeria and China.

The programme, jointly initiated by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Xinhua News Agency’s Africa Regional Bureau and VON, with the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria as a supporting partner, combines Chinese language lessons with news reports and information on developments in China-Africa cooperation.

Yang said the initiative was launched on September 2, 2026, against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic relations, the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, and the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

He disclosed that 10 episodes of the programme had already been broadcast, attracting attention and appreciation from listeners across Africa.

“This is much more than a radio programme. It is a bridge of friendship connecting the hearts of the Chinese and African people and promoting mutual learning and understanding among civilisations,” he said.

He commended the Director-General of VON, Jibrin Baba Ndace, and the organisation’s management and staff for their commitment to the partnership, describing media cooperation as an important instrument for strengthening public support for Nigeria-China and China-Africa relations.

The Director-General of VON, Ndace, represented by the Director of General Services, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, said the introduction of Mandarin as the organisation’s ninth broadcast language marked a significant expansion of its international communication capacity.

He said the initiative was driven by the need for Nigeria to take greater control of its international narrative and communicate its interests, achievements, opportunities, culture and values to audiences across the world.

“When I assumed office as Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, it was very clear and intentional: Voice of Nigeria will take charge of Nigeria’s narrative, to mould our own story in our own voice to the world.

“We cannot do that alone and only in eight languages. Today, we take a bold step to change that. From today, Voice of Nigeria will broadcast in English, French, Arabic, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Fulfulde, Swahili and now Mandarin,” he said.

Ndace described the Mandarin service as a communication bridge between Nigeria and China, as well as between Africa and the wider Chinese-speaking world.

He traced the development of the initiative to the September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, where Nigeria and China agreed on a framework for media exchange and cooperation between Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and National Orientation and China Media Group.

He recalled that Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, endorsed the initiative when he received his delegation on July 20, 2025.

The partnership recorded further progress in April 2026, when 26 Nigerian journalists, including five from VON, received training in Beijing at the National Radio and Television Administration Research Institute.

VON also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Xinhua News Agency on April 24, 2026, to promote content sharing and news exchange, followed by another agreement with the Chinese Embassy on May 18 covering Chinese language training, broadcasting capacity development, content co-production and exchange, and collaboration against fake news and misinformation.

Ndace said the Mandarin service was designed to project Nigeria’s image internationally, showcase its entrepreneurial and creative potential, promote mutual understanding and support the comprehensive strategic partnership between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Press Council, Dili Ezughah, said the China-Nigeria Bridge Programme reflected the growing importance of cultural diplomacy, media collaboration and people-to-people engagement in international relations.

He said relations between both countries had continued to evolve beyond conventional economic and diplomatic engagements to embrace cultural understanding, knowledge sharing and mutual respect.

“Initiatives such as this demonstrate that building lasting relationships between nations requires not only government-to-government engagements but also meaningful relations between their people,” he said.

Ezughah particularly commended the introduction of Mandarin as VON’s ninth broadcast language, describing it as evidence of Nigeria’s commitment to linguistic diversity and broader international communication.

He also praised the programme’s ambition to reach audiences across all 54 African countries, noting that its continental outlook had extended its significance beyond a bilateral media partnership.

He recalled that the Nigeria Press Council’s relationship with Xinhua News Agency dated back about 15 years, describing the longstanding engagement as a foundation for further cooperation between media institutions in both countries.

Ezughah, however, said the ultimate measure of the programme’s success would be its ability to promote genuine cultural understanding and lasting relationships among ordinary citizens.

With bilateral trade expanding and China offering preferential access to its market, the emerging challenge for Nigeria is to move beyond recording export growth to building the productive capacity required to sustain it.

The zero-tariff policy could provide Nigerian businesses with a competitive opening, but converting that opportunity into substantial export earnings will require deliberate investment in local industries, value addition, product certification and export infrastructure.

Ultimately, the strength of the Nigeria-China economic partnership will depend not only on the volume of goods exchanged but also on how effectively Nigerian producers position themselves to benefit from the expanding relationship.