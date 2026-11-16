SunTrust Bank Raises Salaries By 75%, Promotes 25% of Workforce





Sunday Ehigiator

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has promoted 25 per cent of its workforce and implemented salary increases of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent for all employees as part of efforts to strengthen staff welfare and reward performance.

The bank disclosed this in a recent statement, noting that the promotions were designed to recognise employees’ contributions, encourage professional development and provide opportunities for career advancement within the organisation.

It said the salary adjustments were aimed at improving employees’ welfare, enhancing their purchasing power and recognising the contributions of its workforce to the bank’s growth.

According to the lender, the initiatives form part of its broader investment in human capital to build a skilled and motivated workforce capable of supporting its strategic objectives and long-term growth ambitions.

“At SunTrust Bank, people remain central to the organisation’s vision and success. The initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to contribute meaningfully.

“By investing in our people, we have continued to demonstrate that building a stronger institution begins with taking care of the people who make it possible,” the bank said.

The financial institution also announced plans to commence its 2027 recruitment exercise, which it said would provide opportunities for new employees to join the organisation.

It explained that the recruitment drive would complement its internal career advancement initiatives by attracting fresh talent to strengthen its operations and support future growth plans.

SunTrust Bank, described as Nigeria’s first full-fledged technology bank, was incorporated in 2009 as a mortgage bank before transitioning into a commercial bank.

In November 2015, the Central Bank of Nigeria granted the institution a regional commercial banking licence, paving the way for it to commence commercial banking operations on August 15, 2016.