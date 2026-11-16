UK Imports £1.73bn Crude, Refined Products, Gas from Nigeria in 12 Months 

Three energy commodities account for 91.8% of total imported goods

UK’s white products’ imports rise by over 100% on Dangote refinery’s impact

Nigeria ranks 39th among Britain’s trading partners

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The UK imported refined petroleum products, crude oil and natural gas worth approximately £1.73 billion from Nigeria in the 12 months to June 2026, with the three energy commodities accounting for roughly 91.8 per cent of its total goods imports from the country.

But while purchases of Nigerian refined petroleum products surged to £1 billion, representing more than half of all goods imported from Nigeria, British imports of Nigerian crude oil plunged by 56.2 per cent to £550.3 million, highlighting a significant shift in the composition of the country’s energy exports to one of its major trading partners.

According to the latest UK Trade and Investment Factsheet, released by the Department for Business and Trade, refined petroleum products accounted for 53.5 per cent of the UK’s total goods imports from Nigeria during the four quarters to the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Also, the value of refined oil imports increased by more than 100 per cent compared with the corresponding four-quarter period to June 2025, apparently on the back of the increasing exports of white products from the Dangote refinery located in Lagos.

In contrast, crude oil imports declined by 56.2 per cent to £550.3 million, representing 28.9 per cent of total goods imports from Nigeria. The UK also imported natural gas worth £179.5 million, accounting for 9.4 per cent of the total, an increase of 7 per cent over the corresponding period.

Combined, the three commodities generated £1.73 billion in exports to the UK, out of approximately £1.9 billion in total Nigerian goods imports recorded by Britain.

Other significant Nigerian exports to the UK included coffee, tea and cocoa, valued at £40.3 million, representing 2.1 per cent of goods imports, while beverages and tobacco accounted for £30 million, or 1.6 per cent.

The development is particularly noteworthy against the background of the UK’s own petroleum products exports to Nigeria. Britain exported refined oil worth £772.3 million to Nigeria during the same four-quarter period, although the value represented a 42.7 per cent decline from the corresponding period a year earlier.

Refined oil remained the single largest commodity exported by the UK to Nigeria, accounting for 51.5 per cent of its total goods exports to the country.

The figures therefore show that Britain was simultaneously a major market for Nigerian refined petroleum products and a significant supplier of refined oil to Nigeria, even as the value of its exports to the country declined sharply.

The other major British exports to Nigeria included toilet and cleansing preparations worth £64.4 million, up 14.2 per cent; textile fabrics valued at £53.2 million, up 32.8 per cent; intermediate industrial machinery worth £44.4 million, up 4.1 per cent; and capital industrial machinery valued at £42.7 million, up 55.2 per cent.

Beyond the energy trade, total trade in goods and services between both countries stood at £7.3 billion in the four quarters to June 2026, representing a decline of 1.8 per cent, or £132 million, compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

Of this amount, UK exports to Nigeria stood at £4.8 billion, a decline of 6.8 per cent, or £345 million, while British imports from Nigeria rose by 9.3 per cent, or £213 million, to £2.5 billion.

Nigeria consequently remained a net exporter to the UK in overall trade terms, although Britain retained a substantial trade surplus because of its much larger services exports.

According to the factsheet, total UK goods exports to Nigeria fell by 25.9 per cent to £1.5 billion, while services exports increased by 5.8 per cent to £3.3 billion. On the import side, British purchases of Nigerian goods rose by 10.4 per cent to £1.9 billion, while services imports increased by 5.7 per cent to £607 million.

In all, the UK recorded an overall trade surplus of £2.2 billion with Nigeria during the period, compared with £2.8 billion in the corresponding four quarters to June 2025.

However, the balance of trade in goods moved against Britain, with the country recording a £404 million goods trade deficit, compared with a £299 million surplus in the preceding corresponding period.

In services, Britain maintained a substantial surplus of £2.6 billion, slightly higher than the £2.5 billion recorded a year earlier, underlining the importance of services to the UK’s overall trade relationship with Nigeria, which accounted for 68.4 per cent of British exports to the country and 24.2 per cent of its imports from Nigeria.

Historically, total trade between the two countries has experienced considerable fluctuations. It increased from £3.7 billion in 2016 to £5.6 billion in 2018 before falling to £4.7 billion in 2019 and £3.5 billion in 2020, amid the global economic disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade subsequently recovered to £4.5 billion in 2021 and £7 billion in 2022, reaching a peak of £8.1 billion in 2023 before declining to £6.8 billion in 2024. It remained at £6.8 billion in 2025, representing a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent over the previous year.

The latest four-quarter figure of £7.3 billion suggests some recovery in the value of bilateral trade, although it was still 1.8 per cent lower than the corresponding period in 2025.

Despite the size of the relationship, Nigeria accounted for just 0.4 per cent of total UK trade, ranking as Britain’s 39th largest trading partner.

Also, Nigeria was the UK’s 30th largest export destination, accounting for 0.5 per cent of its total exports, while it ranked 44th among the UK’s import partners, representing 0.3 per cent of total British imports.

In goods alone, Nigeria ranked 40th among the UK’s trading partners, while it was the 39th largest market for British goods exports and the 40th largest source of goods imports. For services, Nigeria ranked 39th among the UK’s trading partners, 31st as an export destination and 60th as a source of imports.

On investment, the factsheet showed that the value of Nigerian investment stock in the UK stood at £492 million at the end of 2024, an increase of 0.2 per cent, or £1 million, compared with the previous year.

Nigeria accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of the UK’s total inward foreign direct investment stock.

However, the value of British investment stock in Nigeria was not available because of data disclosure restrictions, meaning the latest factsheet did not provide a corresponding figure for UK investments in the Nigerian economy.