2027: Ex-INEC REC, Mike Igini, Writes Trump, Seeks US Sanctions Against Election Riggers

Urges visa restrictions, asset freezes against culpable INEC officials, judges, security personnel

Says credible elections could stem illegal migration from Nigeria

Proposes US diplomatic intervention, independent monitoring of polls

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, has written to President Donald Trump, urging his administration to impose targeted sanctions, including visa restrictions and asset freezes, on Nigerian electoral officials, judges and security personnel found culpable of electoral fraud ahead of the 2027 general election.

Igini, in the letter dated November 13, 2026, also urged the US government to deploy high-level diplomatic engagement and independent election monitoring to Nigeria, arguing that credible elections and accountable leadership could help address some of the underlying causes of illegal migration from the country.

The letter was titled: ‘No Mandate from Fraud Election 2027: A Policy Using Electoral Integrity to Reduce Illegal Immigration from Nigeria’.

The former INEC commissioner proposed that the Trump administration should adopt and announce the ‘No Mandate Fraud’ doctrine ahead of the presidential election, combining preventive diplomacy, independent monitoring and targeted accountability for confirmed electoral violations.

On the proposed sanctions, Igini called on the US, in consultation with its European partners, to send a clear warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all personnel involved in conducting the 2027 elections that deliberate manipulation of results and other serious electoral offences would attract individual consequences.

He identified the INEC chairman, national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners and ad hoc personnel drawn from federal agencies and universities as key officials whose conduct would be critical to the integrity of the exercise.

Igini proposed that those found, on the basis of credible evidence, to have manipulated results, falsified electoral records or committed other serious electoral offences should face visa restrictions and, where legally justified, targeted financial sanctions and asset freezes.

The ex-INEC commissioner argued that such measures, subject to applicable legal requirements, would make electoral malpractice personally costly for those entrusted with protecting the integrity of the ballot.

“Officials who engaged in the deliberate manipulation of results, falsification of electoral records or other serious electoral offences established by credible evidence, and who meet the applicable legal criteria for sanctions, should face appropriate individual and immediate family members consequences, including visa restrictions and, where legally justified, targeted financial sanctions and asset freezes,” he suggested.

Making a case for linking American immigration policy to electoral integrity in Nigeria, the renowned lawyer argued that the country’s persistent leadership failures, electoral malpractice, corruption and insecurity had contributed to the conditions driving Nigerians abroad.

“Mr President, Nigerians are not leaving Nigeria because they do not love their country. They are leaving because of decades of persistent electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak public accountability that have undermined Nigerians’ confidence in government and contributed to the conditions that compel many to seek opportunities abroad, including in the United States,” he wrote.

He argued that Nigeria, despite its enormous human and natural resources, has failed to translate its potential into prosperity because of the manner in which political leadership is recruited.

“Nigeria has the population, oil, gas, and talent to be one of the richest nations on earth. But undermined by leadership recruitment process that has rendered the country a plundered wilderness, littered with the debris of missed opportunities, this has forced thousands of professionals, students and families to seek refuge in the United States,” he stated.

According to him, migration has multiple causes, but credible elections remain fundamental to establishing legitimate leadership, strengthening public institutions and creating the conditions for sustainable prosperity.

“The challenge is how to ensure that public office derives authority and legitimacy from the freely expressed will of the electorate and that those entrusted with power govern in the public interest,” he said, adding that border enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.

Igini also extended his proposed accountability measures to the judiciary, warning that judicial independence should not be used to shield deliberate corruption or the subversion of electoral justice.

“Judicial independence is indispensable to democracy, but it must not become a shield for deliberate corruption or subversion of electoral justice,” he stated.

He urged the Trump administration to consider appropriate measures against individual judicial officers whose deliberate corruption or other sanctionable misconduct was established by credible evidence and met the applicable legal criteria for designation.

On the conduct of security agencies, Igini said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), armed forces, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security institutions have a responsibility to protect citizens and uphold the law impartially rather than serve the interests of politicians.

He noted that the growing violence and thuggery accompanying political campaigns made impartial security enforcement particularly important ahead of the elections.

The former commissioner urged the US government to hold senior officers and commanders accountable where credible evidence established that they authorised or facilitated voter intimidation, electoral violence, unlawful suppression of opposition or manipulation of election outcomes.

He said such officers should face appropriate individual consequences, including visa restrictions and other sanctions.

Beyond sanctions, Igini proposed high-level diplomatic intervention by the United States ahead of the elections, recommending that Trump dispatch a senior delegation to engage President Bola Tinubu, presidential and governorship candidates, INEC, political parties and other relevant institutions.

He said the delegation should make clear that credible elections, peaceful political competition and respect for constitutional rights were core American national interests, with direct implications for bilateral engagement, migration and stability.

He also urged Washington to support credible domestic and international election observers to monitor the process before, during and after the polls, with particular attention to voter intimidation, the impartial conduct of security personnel, publication of polling-unit results, transparent collation and the resolution of electoral disputes.

Igini argued that the combination of diplomatic pressure, independent monitoring and evidence-based sanctions could deter electoral violations and strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Explaining the benefits of his proposal to the US, he identified reduced migration pressure, protection of American resources, improved security cooperation and stronger economic relations as key advantages.

On migration, he argued that credible elections would make it possible for Nigerians to elect leaders capable of addressing the country’s economic and institutional problems, reducing the incentive for citizens to seek opportunities abroad.

“Credible elections produce good leaders. Good leaders fix the economy. When Nigeria works, Nigerians will stay home and build their country. Many in the US diaspora will return,” he wrote.

He also maintained that the US should stop legitimising and funding governments that lacked the consent of their people, arguing that a stable, democratic and accountable Nigeria would be a stronger partner in tackling terrorism, organised crime, regional insecurity and adversarial influence in Africa.

On economic cooperation, Igini said credible leadership would also advance shared American and Nigerian interests, particularly in the energy sector, where US companies could provide technology and expertise to governments committed to improving electricity supply and diversifying energy sources.

In his appeal for urgent action, he urged Trump to communicate the proposed policy before the elections rather than wait for electoral disputes and a possible crisis.

“Mr President, strength and clarity work. The time to act is before the election, not after a crisis has occurred. To save American money and border resources, a clear US message now is urgent; that America will not do business as usual with any government produced through electoral fraud,” he stated.