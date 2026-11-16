Lagos Embraces Automation to Tackle Power Theft, Vandalism, Improve Supply

*To add 2,000MW by March 2027

*Engages 22 investors

Peter Uzoho

The Lagos State Government has strengthened efforts in the automation of energy assets to improve monitoring, tackle electricity theft and vandalism, and ensure more efficient service delivery to consumers.

The state government reiterated its commitment to modernising the state’s power sector through comprehensive regulatory reforms, strategic private-sector partnerships, and infrastructure investments for a stable power supply system to be achieved.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this at the Lagos Energy Summit 2026, theme “Lagos Energy Evolution: Transforming the Future.”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor stressed that reliable power was critical for economic growth, noting that the state was working towards increasing its energy generation and supply.

“Energy remains fundamental to Lagos’ economic growth, and it is a truism that manufacturers, small businesses and households have continue to bear the burden of unreliable electricity and high energy costs. And our administration in the past years has been intentional to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through improved power infrastructure, regulatory reforms and increased private-sector participation.

“We have introduced reforms to restructure the electricity market, strengthen regulatory institutions and create a competitive environment that would attract private investment.” Sanwo-Olu said

He maintained that the reforms were aimed at establishing clear frameworks for licensing, consumer protection and market development, while ensuring that electricity providers remain accountable and responsive to consumers.

He however urged stakeholders to move beyond policy aspirations to practical solutions that would improve power supply and positively impact the lives of Lagos residents.

In his remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, said the government had set a target of adding 2,000 megawatts of electricity to its power supply by March 2027, as part of efforts to address the state’s growing energy demand and build a more reliable electricity market.

According to him, the state’s energy transformation goes beyond increasing electricity generation, stressing the need to strengthen transmission and distribution networks, improve energy security and eliminate energy poverty.

He noted that Lagos was engaging approximately 22 investors towards closing energy-sector transactions, while addressing outstanding issues surrounding Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with federal authorities.

He expressed optimism that resolving these contractual and investment challenges would improve electricity supply.

The commissioner also highlighted the importance of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydropower, encouraging households and businesses to explore alternative energy solutions while working towards a stronger national grid.

The state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ibilola Kasunmu, identified inadequate generation, gas supply constraints, weak transmission infrastructure and poor electricity collection systems as major challenges affecting the state’s energy sector.

Kasunmu explained that Lagos, with an estimated population of 22 million and an electricity demand of about 6,000MW, currently receives less than 1,000MW from the national grid.

She said the state was working towards bridging the gap through embedded generation, solar power, waste-to-energy projects and improved gas availability, alongside a joint technical working committee established with federal government support.