2027: Ex-FCT Minister Jumoke Akinjide Declares Support for Tinubu, AlliSunday Ehigiator

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has indicated her readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid and the governorship ambition of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Her Special Assistant, Olatundun Gabriel, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, announcing the former minister’s renewed political engagement under the banner of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Gabriel, a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, also unveiled the political slogan, ‘JUMOKE IS COMING — RENEWED HOPE 2027’, declaring the commencement of a fresh political engagement.

“We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun,” he stated.

In the statement, Gabriel said Akinjide and her supporters were aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the governorship vision of Alli.

“As we align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our Leader and Father, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and with the vision of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli, we urge all supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain steadfast, united, prayerful and focused,” he said.

The declaration comes as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, with parties and political stakeholders positioning themselves for the contest for control of Oyo State.

Akinjide, a former federal cabinet member with longstanding political connections in the state, is expected to bring her political experience and network into the emerging political mobilisation in support of Tinubu and Alli.

Gabriel thanked the former minister’s political associates for their longstanding loyalty and goodwill, assuring them that further directives and engagements would be communicated in due course.

The slogan, ‘JUMOKE IS COMING’, is expected to serve as the rallying point for her renewed political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.