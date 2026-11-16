UNDP, FG Target Healthcare Crisis, Rights Abuses in Nigeria’s Detention Centres

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are moving to confront healthcare failures, torture, discrimination and other human rights violations in Nigeria’s detention facilities through a national framework that seeks to make access to medical care and humane treatment enforceable obligations across the criminal justice system.

The initiative, which brings together existing legal safeguards under a common operational framework, is aimed at ending a situation in which arrest and detention often expose vulnerable Nigerians to further suffering, untreated illnesses and violations of their fundamental rights.

At the heart of the proposed intervention is a recognition that people in police cells, correctional centres and other custodial facilities do not forfeit their right to healthcare, dignity and protection from abuse simply because they are deprived of their liberty.

The framework is expected to establish clearer responsibilities for justice officials, security agencies, correctional authorities and healthcare practitioners, while providing practical guidance on identifying, preventing and responding to violations against people in custody.

It will also pay particular attention to women, children in conflict with the law, persons with mental health conditions and other vulnerable groups who face heightened risks of discrimination, neglect and abuse within the justice system.

The move comes against the backdrop of persistent concerns over overcrowding, poor sanitation, inadequate medical facilities and prolonged pre-trial detention in Nigeria, raising questions about the ability of custodial institutions to protect the lives and health of those under their supervision.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement and validation exercise in Abuja, the Executive Director and Founder of the Public Awareness on Rights and Rehabilitation of Vulnerable Persons Initiative (PAR-RVP), Ogechi Ogu, said Nigeria’s major challenge was no longer the absence of protective legislation but the failure to translate existing laws into coordinated institutional action.

She identified inadequate funding, weak implementation and poor collaboration among relevant agencies as factors allowing violations to persist despite the country’s legal safeguards.

Ogu explained that the proposed guidelines would harmonise provisions of the Anti-Torture Act 2017, Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Police Act and Nigerian Correctional Service Act into a common reference document for institutions responsible for the treatment of persons in custody.

According to her, the fragmentation of these laws has created implementation gaps, with different institutions operating under separate mandates without sufficient coordination to guarantee the protection of vulnerable persons.

She warned that the consequences of such failures could be particularly severe for detainees with existing medical conditions, whose treatment could be interrupted by arrest or detention.

Denying such individuals access to medical attention, she said, could worsen their conditions, trigger avoidable complications and result in preventable deaths.

Ogu also called for a shift away from the automatic criminalisation of people experiencing mental health and drug-related challenges, arguing that some require medical treatment and rehabilitation rather than punishment and stigmatisation.

The urgency of the intervention is reflected in a January 2026 country report by the European Union Agency for Asylum, which described detention conditions in Nigeria as harsh, with healthcare, food and other basic provisions falling below internationally recognised minimum standards.

The report also referenced findings from a September 2024 visit by the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, whose delegation inspected police stations, correctional centres and facilities operated by agencies dealing with drug-related and human trafficking cases.

Conditions in most of the facilities visited were described as abysmal, underscoring the scale of the institutional shortcomings confronting the country’s detention system.

The challenge is further compounded by the number of people held in custody while awaiting trial. The Institute for Crime and Justice Policy Research, cited in a 2024 United Kingdom government country assessment, put Nigeria’s prison population at 77,934 as of April 1, 2024, comprising both convicted inmates and people awaiting trial.

Many detainees remain in custody for extended periods because of delays in the administration of justice, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to legal representation.

In July 2025, the National Human Rights Commission also called for comprehensive reforms in correctional facilities, citing overcrowding, poor sanitation and inadequate healthcare, while expressing concern over Nigerians who spend years in pre-trial detention because of poverty and limited access to justice.

Against this background, the proposed UNDP-supported framework seeks to move the country beyond the passage of laws towards a system in which institutions understand their responsibilities and can be held accountable for failures to protect people in their custody.

Speaking on the next stage of the process, the Chief State Counsel, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Habiba Hamza, said the guidelines would undergo validation before proceeding to the launch stage.

Hamza described the initiative as an innovation that would strengthen existing reforms on the rights and healthcare needs of vulnerable populations, particularly detainees, women and children in conflict with the law.

She said although relevant protections were already contained in different pieces of legislation, consolidating them into a single guidance framework would make their provisions more accessible and easier for practitioners and institutions to implement.

The document, she added, would provide practical direction on the steps to take when violations occur, helping to ensure that the rights of vulnerable persons are not merely recognised in law but protected in practice.

A member of the technical team developing the guidelines, Chukwuma Chinaka, said the framework would serve as a common reference point for stakeholders, clarifying relevant legal provisions and the actions required to safeguard vulnerable groups.

Another expert involved in the exercise called for increased government and development-partner investment in healthcare systems within prisons and other detention facilities, stressing that violence should also be treated as a public health concern.

The expert said interventions must extend beyond treating physical injuries to addressing the mental, psychological and social consequences of violence and abuse.

The expert warned that detention facilities must have functional healthcare systems capable of providing continuous medical attention, insisting that people should not leave custody in worse health conditions than when they were admitted.

For UNDP, the planned study of detention facilities and validation of the proposed guidelines are expected to provide an evidence base for identifying institutional weaknesses and developing targeted interventions.

Ndubuisi said representatives from 20 states were participating in the validation exercise alongside federal and state justice officials, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that the framework reflected the realities of Nigeria’s justice and healthcare systems.

He stressed the guidelines were being developed as a Nigerian Government-owned initiative, with the Federal Government retaining responsibility for their adoption, approval and signing, while UNDP provides technical assistance with support from the Global Fund.

The effectiveness of the initiative, however, will ultimately depend on whether its recommendations translate into budgetary commitments, functional medical facilities, adequately trained personnel, continuous access to treatment and effective mechanisms for investigating and sanctioning abuses.

For thousands of Nigerians who pass through police cells, correctional centres and other custodial institutions, the distinction between having rights under the law and enjoying those rights in practice remains critical. The proposed framework is an attempt to close that gap by making the protection of human life and dignity an integral part of the administration of justice.