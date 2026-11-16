Wabara: Court Rulings in Opposition Cases Paving Way for Tinubu’s Sole Candidacy 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

A former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, has expressed concern over court rulings in the leadership crisis rocking some opposition parties, saying such decisions were weakening the opposition camp and strengthening the ruling party.

He said cloud of uncertainty was already hanging in the air concerning the possibility of opposition parties not being on the ballot for the 2027 presidential poll, thereby clearing the way for President Bola Tinubu to emerge as sole presidential candidate.

Speaking with some journalists through a phone chat, Wabara said, “The opposition should be allowed to breathe. Nigeria cannot afford a situation where formidable opposition parties were weakened to the point that nobody can effectively challenge the ruling party in 2027.

“Tinubu should not be made a sole presidential candidate in 2027. That would be anti-democratic and a dangerous precedent capable of bringing avoidable embarrassment to our country,” he warned.

Wabara, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamented that the ongoing legal battles within opposition parties, particularly the PDP, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, have raised doubts about the ability of opposition parties to participate effectively in the 2027 elections.

He alleged that the APC was benefiting from the weakening of opposition parties through the interference of the courts, adding that the judiciary must protect its independence and credibility by ensuring that its decisions do not create the impression of favouring any political interest.

Nonetheless, the former Senate President said the ruling APC should not gloat over the weakening of the opposition because “using the courts to make Tinubu the sole presidential candidate in 2027 will not save the APC” from the anger of the impoverished masses.

He recalled that APC had benefited from a competitive political space which made it possible for it to take power in 2015, thereby emerging from opposition to ruling party.

Wabara, therefore, challenged the ruling party to demonstrate its confidence in its performance by allowing opposition parties to operate freely.

“Would the APC have been in power today if the PDP had used the courts to cripple opposition parties when it was in government? Democracy thrives on competition, not the elimination of competitors,” he said.