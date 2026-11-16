Massive Crowd as Atiku Takes Campaign to Bauchi,  Yobe

Ex-VP hails governor Bala Mohammed’s tolerance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A massive crowd yesterday welcomed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as he took his presidential campaign to Bauchi and Yobe States, where supporters turned out in large numbers to receive him and express support for his presidential ambition.

At the Bauchi event, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), commended the supporters that welcomed his campaign, saying that he was overwhelmed by the gesture.

Atiku said in a statement by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, that the event marked a historic homecoming to the North-east as he kicked off his campaign in the region.

Atiku also thanked the people of Bauchi for their warm reception, saying their welcome strengthened his resolve to take his message of affordable living and responsible leadership to every community.

After the rally, Atiku’s campaign train travelled by road to Azare, stopping in Soro, Kari, Darazo and Misau. At each stop, the statement noted that the young and old, women and men, came out in large numbers to welcome him and his entourage.

”During the journey, Atiku paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Misau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman. He thanked the Emir and his Council for their warm welcome and words of encouragement.

“He also expressed gratitude to the people of Misau Emirate for turning out to receive the campaign team despite its arrival at nightfall, and prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to bless the Emir and the Emirate,” the statement stressed.

The statement stated that Atiku arrived in Azare at 10:30 p.m and paid a visit to the Emir of Katagum, continuing his engagements with traditional and community leaders.

He proceeded to Potiskum for another rally, according to Shaibu, explaining that the scale of the welcome raised a simple question as to whether the sitting president would volunteer to meet the people and make even half the effort Atiku made to reach them.

Atiku Hails Bala Mohammed’s Tolerance

Also, Atiku has commended the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for tolerating and accepting opposition politicians and parties in his state, providing a level playing field to all.

Atiku, who gave the commendation during his campaign visit to the state, weekend, applauded Mohammed, for demonstrating political tolerance and allowing his party, ADC, the opportunity to conduct its presidential campaign rally in the state using state facilities without hindrance.

He said the governor provided the ADC with accommodations, support and hospitality despite their political differences, describing the gesture as a demonstration of fairness and respect for democratic principles.

The former vice president further said the ADC delegation received a warm reception from the moment it arrived in the state, adding that the party was granted access to public facilities to exercise its constitutional right to campaign.

According to him, the treatment accorded to the party in Bauchi was different from its experiences in some other states, where it had allegedly been denied access to public venues and government-owned facilities for campaign activities.

Atiku particularly appreciated Mohammed for permitting the party to use the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium for its rally and providing accommodation in government-owned facilities.

He also said the gesture was especially commendable given that he and the governor belonged to different political parties and were on opposing sides of the political divide.

Ex-VP Draws Massive Crowd in Yobe

Similarly, thousands of supporters lined the streets of Potiskum yesterday, as Atiku moved through the town, drawing a huge crowd of men, women and youths.

Pictures and video showed supporters trekking alongside branded campaign trucks carrying party leaders and loyalists, with many waving flags, banners and posters.

Security personnel were also seen escorting the procession as the crowd stretched along the road, with vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles joining the rally.

The campaign trucks were branded with the inscription “Dokaji 2027” and “A Wajen Allah Muke Nema,” while supporters chanted and cheered as the motorcade moved through the town.

The turnout was described by many supporters across social media platforms as an indication of growing support for the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.