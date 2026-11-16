2027: Bayelsa East Unites for Tinubu, as Diri, Ogbuku Strengthen Mobilisation 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, has declared the collective commitment of the people of Bayelsa East senatorial district to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ogbuku, who is the Patron of the Bayelsa East Renewed Hope Movement, noted that the impressive participation throughout the four day tour organised by the movement across the three local government areas of the senatorial district reflected a shared determination to build a formidable political structure across the nine state constituencies, two federal constituencies and one senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen after the movement’s mobilisation rally in Ogbia Town, Ogbuku, described the successful completion of the movement’s four-day pre-campaign sensitisation tour as a major step towards strengthening APC unity and grassroots mobilisation in Bayelsa East ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the mobilisation rally, which covered Nembe, Brass and Ogbia Local Government Areas, demonstrated remarkable unity, cooperation and renewed political harmony among APC leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the senatorial district.

The NDDC boss expressed delight at participating in the exercise alongside the political leader of Bayelsa East, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd.), former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Robert Ayalla; and other prominent party leaders and stakeholders.

He particularly acknowledged Governor Douye Diri, represented by his Deputy, Peter Akpe, at the grand finale in Ogbia Town, for commending the restoration of peace and political harmony in Bayelsa East.

According to Ogbuku, the governor’s recognition of the renewed cooperation among political leaders underscores the importance of dialogue, reconciliation and collective responsibility in promoting peace and development.

He explained that beyond political mobilisation, the tour provided an opportunity to engage directly with the people, listen to their concerns and highlight the Federal Government’s development interventions under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in infrastructure, economic opportunities and the overall wellbeing of communities across the Niger Delta.

Reflecting on the outcome of the tour, he identified the unity and shared sense of purpose demonstrated by political leaders and stakeholders across the three local government areas as its greatest achievement.

He maintained that sustainable development thrives in an atmosphere of peace, stability and cooperation, urging party members and stakeholders to sustain the spirit of reconciliation, strengthen grassroots structures and remain committed to constructive political engagement.

He explained that Bayelsa East being united and speaking with one voice, emphasising that unity, reconciliation, collective responsibility and sustained support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would remain the movement’s guiding principles as the 2027 general elections approaches.

Addressing the rally, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, urged members of APC across the state to intensify grassroots mobilisation to ensure that no opposition political party secures 25 per cent of the votes in the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, the governor said the party could not afford to become complacent despite its political standing in the state, insisting that members must intensify mobilisation efforts to secure an overwhelming victory.

He also commended political leaders and stakeholders in Bayelsa East for embracing reconciliation and sustaining peace, describing unity as essential to the political and developmental progress of the state.

Also speaking, the leader of the APC in Bayelsa East Senatorial District and former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Jonah, appreciated the people of Brass LGA while lauding the MD/CEO of NDDC for organising the pre-campaign sensitisation tour.

On his part, the Bayelsa State Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Robert Enogha, encouraged all APC supporters in Brass LGA to remain committed and stay true to their resolve to give all APC candidates victory in the forthcoming general polls.

The exercise also provided a platform to introduce APC candidates for the 2027 general elections and present their credentials and aspirations to the electorate.

The candidates include: Israel Sunny-Goli for Bayelsa East Senatorial District; Hon. Jonathan Obuebite for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency; and Mr. Jude Ogbuku for Ogbia Federal Constituency.

The nine House of Assembly candidates are Hon. Ebiango Okoba Egain-Emafi IV (Ogbia Constituency I), Hon. Godknows Obein (Ogbia Constituency II), Hon. Gabriel Michael Ogbara (Ogbia Constituency III), and Hon. George Oteigbanyo (Nembe Constituency I).

Others are: Hon. Edward Brigidi (Nembe Constituency II), Hon. Alalibo West (Nembe Constituency III), Hon. Charles Daniel (Brass Constituency I), Hon. Omubo Ayonatiminiyo (Brass Constituency II) and Hon. Abraham Ngobere (Brass Constituency III).