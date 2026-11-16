NDC: Tinubu Spending Big on Campaign Propaganda, But Neglects Security, Health

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of prioritising campaign propaganda, political advertisements and patronage over critical national development needs.

The opposition party argued that government’s spending priorities explained the persistent underfunding of essential sectors of the economy.

The opposition party alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and groups claiming to support Tinubu’s re-election were committing enormous financial resources to political publicity, donations and distribution of gifts.



The National Campaign Council Spokesperson of the party, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, made the allegations in a statement yesterday.



The NDC claimed that critical sectors such as defence, healthcare, education and infrastructure remained inadequately funded.



The party, which described the situation as a disturbing reflection of the administration’s misplaced priorities, challenged the federal government to publish verifiable figures showing the actual releases for capital projects and administrative subventions in 2024, 2025 and 2026, alongside its expenditure on political publicity and patronage.



The NDC statement questioned how an administration benefiting from the removal of fuel subsidy and increased taxation could continue to plead paucity of funds for essential public services.



Ikokwu said the party had observed an avalanche of political advertisements, donations and gifts, including vehicles, laptops, sewing machines, food items and other forms of largesse distributed by different groups and individuals claiming to be acting in support of Tinubu’s mandate.



According to her, the scale of such political activities raised serious questions about the government’s priorities, particularly against the background of inadequate funding for national security, healthcare and other essential services.

“Nigerians are naturally wondering how an administration with so much money from removal of fuel subsidy accruals and high taxation has jettisoned funding critical social and physical infrastructure, as well as the welfare of the greatest number of Nigerians.



“At the same time, the APC has devoted humongous money to campaign publicity and political patronage,” she stated in her statement.