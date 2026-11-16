FG, Stakeholders Seal Deal to Fast-track Health Reforms 

– Pate attributes progress to collaborative effort

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government and health sector stakeholders have resolved to further accelerate progress in the healthcare value chain and consolidate gains recorded under ongoing reforms,

The communique issued yesterday at the end of the 2026 Health Sector Joint Annual Review (JAR) held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, themed “Together to Higher Ground: Make Reform Data Count,” reaffirmed commitment to a stronger, more equitable and resilient health system for all Nigerians.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Muhammad Ali Pate said the improved population health outcomes being recorded by the country was a result collaboration and better coordination among key stakeholders including the subnationals.

Permanent Secretary of the Fedéral Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachallom, who read the communique said among the resolutions adopted by the stakeholders were to strengthen public financial management and accountability through improved compliance with BHCPF transfer timelines and expanded digital expenditure tracking.

She said the meeting also resolved to operationalise the National Human Resources for Health Programme, accelerate certification of Primary Health Care facilities, beginning with those designated as BEmONC-ready, and expand BHCPF-supported interventions in high-burden LGAs under the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII).

Other resolutions include strengthening local manufacturing of health commodities, supporting NAFDAC to attain WHO Maturity Level 4 status by 2027, institutionalising community-led monitoring and emergency transportation, and establishing DHIS2 as the single national platform for health data.

Stakeholders further agreed to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, improve equitable distribution of health workers through targeted incentives for rural areas, establish a unified reimbursement mechanism for emergency care, and promote stronger state and community ownership of reforms.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Muhammad Pate said the health sector has evolved in a systematic way in the last three years, “from where we were just building buildings, to when we have the legal framework that established the governance, focusing on results with basic healthcare provision fund as an anchor, and to a sector-wide approach now that is accelerating”.

He said the country is beginning to witness population health outcomes improving, adding that, “the challenge for us is how to sustain it, because reform is a continuous process. Every system needs to continually adapt and change.

“So, for this phase, we will demonstrate in three years what is possible if federal government, states, local governments, development partners align, invest on issues that will lead to improvement in outcomes”

The review brought together representatives of the federal and state governments, commissioners for health, members of the National Assembly, development partners, civil society, professional associations, private sector, academia, traditional and religious institutions, and the media.

Participants reviewed progress in the third year of implementation of the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint (2023-2027), drawing evidence from the 2026 JAR Statistical Book, the Mini Demographic and Health Survey, DHIS2-FASTR analyses, the People’s Voices Survey and technical presentations.

The meeting acknowledged notable achievements, including significant improvements in primary healthcare functionality, reductions in facility-based maternal mortality, steady progress across maternal, newborn and family planning indicators, nationwide expansion of emergency medical transportation, increased investments through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), and renewed public confidence in the health system.

Stakeholders also recognised the contribution of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), particularly the commencement of local production of Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated Nets (LLINs), described as a major milestone for local manufacturing and health security.

While celebrating the gains, participants noted areas requiring accelerated action, including health workforce distribution and retention, prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, quality of care, regulation of facilities, domestic resource mobilisation, public financial management and accountability.

Recognising that 2027 is the final year of the current Blueprint, stakeholders affirmed that success must ultimately be measured by improvements in health outcomes and quality of care experienced by women, children, families and communities.

The communique was signed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom; Chair of Commissioners for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani; and Representative of Health Development Partners Group, Dr. Pavel Ursu.