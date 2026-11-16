Access Holdings Translates Strategic Priorities into Measurable Outcomes 

Kayode Tokede

Access Holdings Plc in its unaudited result and accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 posted a sustained top to bottom line performance as the Pan-African financial institution expanded in its profit generation this year.

The group in the nine months of 2026 declared N667.4 billion profit before tax, about 8.3 per cent increase over N616.2 billion reported in nine months of 2025. Also, profit after tax closed at N474.2 billion in nine months of 2026, about 5.9 per cent increase over N447.5 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

The banking remained the principal contributor to group earnings, accounting for 96 per cent of group’s unaudited profit before tax during the period.

Operations outside Nigeria accounted for 82.2 per cent of the banking group profit before tax. International banking subsidiaries contributed 43.7per cent, Rest of Africa 38.5 per cent, and Nigeria 17.8 per cent.

The group continues to leverage its geographic footprint to deepen customer relationships and increase activity across trade finance, transaction banking, payments and treasury services.

Recall in half year ended June 30, 2026, the group declared profit before tax of N414.13 billion, representing an increase of 29.2 per cent from N320.57billion reported in nine months of 2025, while profit after tax moved from N215.92 billion in nine months of 2025, about 23.5 per cent when compared to N266.72. billion in nine months of 2026.

In addition, the group posted a profit before tax of N272.21 billion in first quarter ended March 31, 2026, up by 22.2 per cent from N222.78 billion first quarter ended March 31, 2025, while profit after tax closed at N216.54 billion in first quarter ended March 31, 2026, about 18.5 per cent growth from N182.75 billion first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

SUSTAINING GROWTH MOMENTUM

Access Holdings’ result and accounts so far this year reflect continued progress under the Group’s Scale-to-Value agenda, with emphasis on stronger execution capacity, robust risk governance and regulatory compliance, disciplined capital allocation, greater operating efficiency and improved capital productivity.

Importantly, the nine months ended September 30, 2026 performance was supported by growth in core income and a significant reduction in impairment charges.

From the profit & loss figures, interest income moved to N3.1 trillion in nine months of 2026, which is 6.9 per cent increase from N2.9 trillion reported in nine months of 2025, while interest expense rose to N1.8 trillion, about 10.1 per cent increase from N1.65 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

The group’s impairment charges stood at N92.9 billion, about 73.5 per cent decline from N349.99 billion reported in nine months of 2025 that resulted in N1.2 trillion net interest income after impairment in nine months of 2026, a growth of 32.1 per cent from N907.95 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

Net fee and commission income closed the period under review at N534.9 billion, a 12.4 per cent increase from N475.92 billion in corresponding period, , while core operating income moved to N1.83 trillion in nine months of 2026, which is 5.4 per cent growth from N1.733 trillion in in nine months of 2025.

The result therefore shows improvement in two important areas: income generated after impairment and net fee and commission income. Both are encouraging developments, although the sustainability of the improvement will depend on continued revenue growth, credit performance and operating-cost discipline.

Analysts described the nine months ended September 31, 2026 performance as highly positive, adding that the results are transparent about the areas requiring continued management attention.

Operating expenses closed at N1.3 trillion nine months ended September 2026, which is 11.8 per cent growth from N1.16 trillion reported in nine months ended September 2025.

Scale-to-Value Agenda

This helps explain why operating efficiency features prominently in the Group’s Scale-to-Value agenda. The results identify stronger cost discipline and greater efficiency from the Group’s infrastructure and capabilities as priorities.

Market watchers believe the significance of the group’s strategic response is that these pressure points are explicitly recognised. Despite them, profit before tax still increased by 8.3 per cent, supported by substantially lower impairments and growth in core income. At the same time, total other operating income declined by 40.8 per cent to N234.5 billion. The combined effect was a 3.2 per cent decline in total operating income, from N2.13 trillion to N2.06 trillion.

These figures provide important context for the increase in profitability. The results show stronger income after impairment and higher net fee and commission income, but they also show pressure from rising operating expenses and lower other operating income.

Group’s Substantial Balance Sheet

The balance sheet provides another important dimension to the nine months indeed September 2026 unaudited results.

The group’s total assets stood at N52.6 trillion at September 30, 2026, an increase of 1.7per cent from N51.7 trillion at December 31, 2025.

Customer deposits grew by 6.6 per cent to N36.9 trillion, while loans and advances to customers increased by 7.4 per cent to N14.3 trillion. Shareholders’ funds remained broadly stable at N4.5 trillion, compared with N4.5 trillion at the end of 2025. The size of the balance sheet gives meaning to the strategic language the Group has adopted.

Access Holdings described Scale-to-Value as a progression from building scale to improving the quality and productivity of that scale.

The strategic focus articulated in the results is not simply on further expansion. It is on extracting greater quality and productivity from the scale already assembled, with sustainable shareholder returns identified as the ultimate objective.

Scale-to-Value Moves Closer to the Numbers

The nine-month results provide a clearer definition of what Scale-to-Value means for Access Holdings. Execution capacity is described in terms of strengthening accountability and the group’s ability to translate strategic priorities into measurable outcomes.

Risk governance and regulatory compliance centre on maintaining robust risk and control disciplines and sustained compliance with applicable regulatory requirements across the Group.

Capital discipline places greater emphasis on productivity and risk-adjusted returns, while operating efficiency focuses on cost discipline and more productive use of the Group’s infrastructure and capabilities.

Earnings quality completes the framework, with an emphasis on deepening recurring income streams and strengthening earnings resilience.

Several elements of the strategy connect directly with developments visible in the reported numbers: the significant decline in impairment charges, growth in fee income, the increase in operating expenses and the increasingly diversified contribution from the banking group’s geographic operations.

The results therefore provide a useful financial context for understanding how Access Holdings intends to translate scale into stronger shareholder outcomes.

Group Company Secretary, Access Holdings, Sunday Ekwochi in a signed statement said the Group has made significant progress towards achieving compliance with BOFIA Section 19(8)(c), which limits the Bank’s investment in subsidiaries to 10 per cent of shareholders’ funds.

The statement added that, “The Group has identified capital recalls from six banking subsidiaries which, when completed, are expected to bring the Bank’s investment-in-subsidiaries ratio within the regulatory threshold.

“The recall process has already been completed in one subsidiary, while shareholder approvals have been obtained in four of the remaining five subsidiaries. Regulatory approvals are progressing across the five remaining subsidiaries. The Group expects to complete the programme within the CBN’s prescribed compliance timeline. Its completion is expected to remove the regulatory constraint on dividend distributions,” Ekwochi said.

Group’s Outlook

Commenting on the performance, the group’s management said it remains focused on accelerating execution of its Scale-to-Value agenda.

“Management priorities include stronger execution capacity, robust risk governance and regulatory compliance, disciplined capital allocation, funding optimisation, greater operating efficiency and improved capital productivity,” it stated.

The group stated that it would continue to strengthen accountability for execution while maintaining disciplined risk and compliance standards across its businesses.

“Management will also remain focused on moderating expense growth, strengthening recurring income and improving the conversion of revenue into earnings. The objective is clear: to ensure that the Group’s scale is effectively governed, efficiently deployed and consistently translated into sustainable shareholder returns, underpinned by robust risk governance and regulatory compliance,” the management explained.