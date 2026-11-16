Natasha Takes Re-election Campaign to Five LGAs, Highlights Constituency Projects

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The re-election campaign of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has commenced with political engagements across the five local government areas of the district, attracting party leaders, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, community stakeholders and thousands of supporters.

The campaign, according to a statement by her Media Office on Sunday, is taking the senator to Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo, where she has been meeting constituents, highlighting projects executed during her first term and seeking their support for another tenure in the senate.

The exercise has also provided a platform for the senator to engage traditional and community stakeholders, women, youths and other interest groups on their development expectations ahead of the 2027 general election.

The opening phase of the campaign featured a series of receptions and political engagements across communities in Okene and adjoining areas before culminating in a massive gathering at her residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

The senator’s motorcade passed through Itakpe, Kabba Junction, Ogaminana, Iworere Junction, the PDP Secretariat, Police Station overhead bridge, Total Filling Station, Agassa Roundabout and Obehira, where residents and party supporters lined the roads to welcome her.

The gathering in Ihima attracted thousands of supporters, including more than 500 persons who reportedly travelled from Abuja to participate in the event.

Prominent political stakeholders, PDP candidates contesting National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly seats, party faithful and community representatives also attended the gathering.

Among those present were Alhaji MJ Akpata Aliu and the senator’s husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, alongside her political associates and personal aides.

Addressing the gathering, Akpoti-Uduaghan said her relationship with the people of Kogi Central transcended electoral considerations, insisting that her commitment to the district was not restricted to campaign periods.

“My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them,” she said.

The senator expressed appreciation to residents for their reception, describing their participation as a reflection of the relationship she had continued to build with her constituents.

She said, “What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time. I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together.

“Their love and confidence mean a great deal to me, and I will never take them for granted,” she added.

She also pledged to sustain legislative advocacy for infrastructure development, economic opportunities and other interventions across the district, particularly in Ajaokuta, where she acknowledged the need to address longstanding development challenges.

At subsequent engagements in Ajaokuta and Geregu wards, the senator linked her second-term ambition to her performance during her first tenure, urging constituents to assess her record and future commitments.

“I will not take the massive support I am enjoying from you for granted. Leadership comes with responsibility. We are campaigning on the strength of what we have achieved in the past and what I will do when given the opportunity again,” she said.

The senator also used the engagements to encourage support for other PDP candidates contesting National Assembly and state legislative seats, stressing the importance of coordinated political participation across the district.

During interactions with Fulani communities, she received requests for solar-powered streetlights, boreholes and additional classroom blocks, assuring the residents that their concerns would receive attention.

At Ganaja, Akpoti-Uduaghan urged constituents to participate actively in the electoral process and protect the integrity of their votes.

“You must vote and defend your votes,” she told the residents, emphasising the importance of proper recording and uploading of election results and the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Education also featured prominently in her campaign engagements, with the senator highlighting interventions aimed at improving access to digital learning facilities in public schools.

In Ajaokuta, she referenced her donation of learning iPads to Comprehensive Secondary School, Ajaokuta Steel City, as part of efforts to expose students to modern educational resources.

Similarly, in Adavi Local Government Area, the senator’s November 2, 2026, educational intervention featured the distribution of smart devices and laptop computers to selected schools.

The beneficiary institutions included OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba, and Community Secondary School, Obangede.

The intervention, according to the senator, was designed to strengthen digital literacy, improve teaching and learning and equip students with the skills required to participate in an increasingly technology-driven society.

She urged the beneficiaries to use the devices productively and encouraged school administrators and teachers to ensure their proper maintenance.

Healthcare infrastructure is another major component of the senator’s constituency development agenda, particularly her advocacy for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Ihima.

The proposed medical facility, which she has pursued through Senate Bill 521, is intended to improve access to specialist healthcare services for residents of Kogi Central and neighbouring communities.

In Okene, one of the district’s major commercial and population centres, her constituency interventions have included educational support, water projects, solar-powered streetlights, market infrastructure and digital connectivity.

One of the initiatives associated with her representation is the provision of free campus-wide internet services at the Federal College of Education, Okene, to improve students’ access to online educational resources.

Other reported interventions include the rehabilitation and equipping of medical wards at Okene General Hospital and the development of commercial infrastructure to support traders and other small-scale business operators.

Across the five local government areas, the senator’s constituency development programme has also featured boreholes, solar-powered water projects, streetlights, educational equipment and economic empowerment initiatives.

Her small-business support programme has included cash grants to entrepreneurs and artisans, with reported beneficiaries receiving between N100,000 and N5 million to expand their businesses.

The programme has targeted different categories of beneficiaries, including farmers, tailors, carpenters and manufacturers.

Ogori-Magongo, the fifth local government area in the senatorial district, is also covered by the senator’s development initiatives, which she has said should extend across communities irrespective of their geographical locations or political affiliations.

The ongoing campaign has consequently placed her first-term legislative activities and constituency interventions at the centre of her argument for a renewed mandate.

Beyond the political receptions, the engagements have also provided opportunities for constituents to raise concerns about infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment and other development priorities requiring government attention.

With the 2027 senatorial election approaching, Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to continue consultations across the district, engaging residents on her legislative record and proposed priorities for another term.

The campaign has also brought PDP candidates for the three federal constituencies and various State Assembly seats into a common political platform, as the party seeks to coordinate its activities across Kogi Central.