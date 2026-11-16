FG to End Export Bottlenecks as NEPC Records $6.1bn Non-oil Export Earnings

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government has intensified efforts to eliminate multiple bottlenecks, delays in Nigeria’s export sector as Phase 2 of the National Single Window (NSW) project prepares to commence on December 14, with a digital platform designed to simplify export procedures, reduce transaction costs and improve the global competitiveness of Nigerian products.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, speaking at the National Single Window Phase 2 Export Sensitisation and Joint Stakeholders’ Forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said the initiative was critical to sustaining the country’s growing non-oil export performance.

Represented by Mr. Ndubueze Okeke, Director, Trade Information, the NEPC chief executive disclosed that Nigeria generated $6.1 billion in non-oil export earnings in 2025, representing an 11.5 per cent increase from the $5.46 billion recorded in 2024.

“Export volumes also rose by 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes, covering 281 non-oil products exported to 120 countries.”

While describing the performance as encouraging, the NEPC boss stressed increased production alone would not guarantee Nigeria’s emergence as a leading non-oil exporting nation without efficient trade facilitation systems.

“Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading non-oil exporting nation cannot be achieved by production alone. It also requires efficient systems that enable our businesses to move their products from local markets to international destinations with minimal delays, reduced costs and predictable regulatory processes,” the executive director said.

She explained that the National Single Window, a federal government initiative, would provide a unified digital platform for submitting and processing trade-related documents, permits and approvals, thereby improving inter-agency coordination, eliminating duplication and reducing administrative burdens on businesses.

The NEPC boss disclosed that the council had commenced its engagement and onboarding process to integrate relevant export-related services into the platform, including its Exporter’s Certificate registration service.

She emphasised the need for exporters to understand the relationship between the NSW platform, the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS), Forms NXP and NCX, as well as applicable registration, permit and certification requirements.

“Our objective is to ensure a seamless transition that simplifies processes rather than creates additional burdens for businesses,” he stated.

The executive director said the Phase 2 implementation was particularly significant to the South-South region, given its vast opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, agro-processing and manufacturing.

She urged exporters and business operators to participate actively in the technical sessions covering exporter’s certificate registration, NSW trader registration, TRMS and the processing of Forms NXP and NCX.

According to her, the success of the initiative would depend not only on technology but also on effective collaboration among government agencies and the willingness of private-sector operators to embrace the new processes.

He added: “Our objective is not simply to digitise trade procedures, but to make exporting from Nigeria easier, faster, more transparent and more competitive.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Single Window, Mr. Tola Fakolade, said the first component of Phase 2 would go live on December 14, beginning with the digital issuance of export permits by regulatory agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Federal Produce Inspection Service.

He added that the second component, covering Central Bank of Nigeria processes, would be deployed in the first quarter of 2027.

Fakolade said the platform would strengthen regulatory compliance and curb revenue leakages, noting that the first phase had simplified import documentation by allowing traders to submit licences and permits through a single platform.

“Because of the enforced compliance on the platform, it actually forces users to be compliant. And when there is compliance, then there is blockage of revenue leakages,” he said.

Also speaking, Comptroller Aondona Fanyam, in charge of Compliance and Modernisation at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, said the initiative would eliminate repeated submission of documents to multiple government agencies.

He explained that traders would submit their documents once, while relevant agencies would access the required information electronically through the platform.

Fanyam identified capacity gaps, change management and differences in the digital capabilities of regulatory agencies as some of the challenges encountered during Phase 1, adding that stakeholder sensitisation and practical training were being intensified ahead of the next phase.