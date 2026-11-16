Dickson Raises the Alarm over Rising Violence, Seeks Urgent All-Party Summit

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has raised the alarm over the increasing incidents of political violence and attacks allegedly targeting the party, its candidates and supporters.

He warned that the development could threaten the credibility and peaceful conduct of the 2027 general election.



Dickson, who expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing escalation of thuggery and politically motivated attacks, called on the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to urgently convene an all-party summit to address the situation.

He warned that failure to tackle the growing violence could plunge the country into a dangerous political situation capable of undermining the electoral process even before the commencement of the 2027 general election.



In a statement, yesterday, the former Bayelsa State governor stressed that violence had no place in a democratic system, irrespective of political disagreements or rivalries.



“I am deeply concerned about the increasing incidents of violence and attacks targeted against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), its candidates and supporters.



“I and several other party leaders have had cause to speak against this in the past. Whatever the circumstances, violence has no place in our democratic process,” he stated.



Dickson said the proposed all-party summit would provide an opportunity for political parties and relevant institutions to collectively reaffirm their commitment to peaceful, credible, transparent and fair elections.



He cautioned that the rising wave of political violence, if left unchecked, could complicate or entirely undermine the conduct of the 2027 elections.

“The rising rate of violence, if not urgently checked, could lead to a dangerous situation that may complicate, or entirely undermine, the conduct of the 2027 elections even before it starts.



“We must not allow political disagreements and rivalries to degenerate into violence capable of threatening our democracy,” he added.

Beyond the security concerns, the NDC leader also addressed internal issues within the party, disclosing that he had held discussions with several party leaders over concerns recently raised by some party officials.