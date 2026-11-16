Akpabio Challenges Amaechi to Produce Evidence of NDDC Contract Deductions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Office of the President of the Senate, has challenged former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to produce documentary evidence to substantiate his allegation that Senate President Godswill Akpabio introduced a 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors handling projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said the allegation, which Amaechi reportedly made at a political rally in Bauchi State on Saturday, was serious enough to warrant scrutiny but required verifiable evidence rather than political declarations.

Eyiboh, in a statement, said Amaechi had not provided contract documents, payment records, identifiable transactions or other particulars to support the allegation against Akpabio.

He challenged the former governor to identify the contracts involved, the contractors allegedly affected, when the deductions were made and the payment arrangements through which they were effected.

He also demanded evidence establishing Akpabio’s alleged personal involvement in the purported deductions.

“An allegation delivered before an enthusiastic political audience does not, by that circumstance alone, acquire the status of an established fact,” Eyiboh stated.

He added that neither the prominence of an accuser nor the intensity of his language could substitute for verifiable evidence.

According to him, if Amaechi possessed credible evidence of unlawful deductions involving NDDC contractors, the appropriate course was to submit the relevant documents and records to competent investigative authorities for examination.

“The questions are straightforward: Which contracts are involved? Which contractors were affected? When were the alleged deductions made? Through what payment arrangements did they occur? What evidence establishes the personal involvement attributed to the President of the Senate?” he asked.

Eyiboh stressed that these were elementary requirements of accountability and standards of proof, adding that public figures, particularly those who had occupied high executive positions, should understand the distinction between political accusations and demonstrable wrongdoing.