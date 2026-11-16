  • Monday, 16th November, 2026

Shehu Sani Condemns Silence over Killing, Abduction of Worshippers in Zamfara State

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned what he described as the lack of public outrage over the reported attack on a mosque in Zamfara State, where a worshipper was killed and several others abducted.

Suspected bandits attacked the mosque during the early morning Subhi prayer in Kaura town, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, on Sunday.

A security alert platform, Bakatsine, reported on X that the attackers killed one of the worshippers, identified as Nasiru Sani Kaura, and abducted several others. 

Reacting to the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday, Sani questioned the lack of public condemnation.
“Why is it that no one is condemning or cursing the bandits for their genocide? Why is it that everyone is ignoring this story?” he asked.

He also questioned the religious identity of the attackers, asking, “What is the religion of these bandits if they have any?”

Sani further expressed concern over the persistent violence, asking, “Have we all run out of anger or run out of tears?”

He urged Nigerians to recognise bandits and terrorists as a common threat, regardless of religious affiliation.

“Can we now begin to reason that bandits and terrorists are common evils to us all?” he added.

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