CAN President Tasks Christians to Speak Against Injustice, Promote Reconciliation 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has urged the Church to promote reconciliation and speak against injustice as the country grapples with mounting social, economic and security challenges.

Okoh made the call at the 75th anniversary celebration of All Nations Christian Assembly (ANCA), Kaduna, where a N1.5 billion Multipurpose Skills Centre for Persons with Disabilities was also unveiled for fundraising.

Congratulating the church on its 75 years of service to God and humanity, the CAN president described the milestone as a “testimony to God’s faithfulness, grace and sustaining power across generations.”

He said, “Seventy-five years in the service of God and humanity is indeed a significant milestone worthy of celebration. It is a testimony to God’s abiding grace, unfailing love, and sustaining power through generations.”



Okoh congratulated the founding fathers, past and present leaders, and members of the church for their sacrifices, commitment and dedication, which he noted, had sustained its vision over the decades.

He particularly acknowledged the contributions of some leaders of ANCA- ElderJohn Achimugu, a lawyer and former Legal Director of CAN, and Elder Sunday Oibe, Chairman of CAN North-West Zone, to the growth of the association and the Christian community.

The CAN president described the history of ANCA as a testimony to God’s faithfulness, qouting Psalm 100:5, which says, “For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”

Okoh expressed delight that the anniversary was being marked with the unveiling of the N1.5 billion Multipurpose Skills Centre for Persons with Disabilities, describing the initiative as a practical demonstration of the Church’s responsibility to humanity.

He said the project reflected the understanding that the mission of the Church went beyond preaching the Gospel to include compassion, inclusion, empowerment and service to society.

Okoh urged the church to use the anniversary as an opportunity to renew its commitment to evangelism, discipleship, Christian unity, peacebuilding and community development, rather than merely celebrate its past achievements.