Benue APC Crisis Deepens as Alia, Akume Camps Clash over Tinubu’s 2027 Reelection

George Okoh in Makurdi

The crisis within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified, with rival camps loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, trading accusations over the formation of a strategic alliance to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.



The latest confrontation followed a press briefing by the Director-General of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue State, Hon. Citizen Richard Asema, who accused promoters of the Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 of disguising a campaign against Alia’s second-term ambition as a movement for President Tinubu.

Asema questioned the involvement of opposition politicians, particularly members of the PDP and Labour Party, and described the alliance as an attempt to undermine APC’s existing campaign structure.

He maintained that the Alia-led APC had already inaugurated a campaign council comprising more than 900 members and had sufficient political strength to secure victory in 2027

Defending the governor’s performance, Asema cited the recruitment of 9,700 teachers, payment of salaries and pensions, clearance of outstanding arrears and investments in infrastructure, education and industrial development.

He also pointed to APC’s electoral victories in 2023 and its control of legislative and local government structures across the state as evidence of its political dominance.

However, the Akume camp, through the Director-General of the strategic alliance, Chief Akange Audu, dismissed the allegations as political blackmail.

Audu insisted that the alliance was neither a political party nor a faction seeking to take over the APC but an inclusive platform for mobilising support for President Tinubu.

He argued that supporting the president should not automatically translate into supporting Alia’s re-election, maintaining that the presidential and governorship elections represented separate political choices.