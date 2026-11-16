OMO Bills Dominate Fixed-income Market with N6.14tn Turnover, Trades Hit 2,083

Nume Ekeghe

Trading in Nigeria’s fixed-income market remained heavily concentrated in Open Market Operations (OMO) bills last week, accounting for N6.14 trillion of the N8.68 trillion total face value traded across government securities, as investors continued to favour short-term instruments.

Data from the Fixed Income Dashboard for the week ended November 13, 2026, showed that a total of 2,083 transactions were recorded across OMO bills, Treasury bills and Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds, involving 24 market participants.

The numbers showed that OMO bills accounted for the largest share of market activity, with 1,122 transactions valued at N6.14 trillion. This represented approximately 70.8 per cent of the total face value traded during the period, underscoring the dominance of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) liquidity management instruments in fixed-income market activity.

The data showed that treasury bills recorded 316 transactions valued at N1.08 trillion, while FGN bonds accounted for 645 transactions worth N1.46 trillion.

The figures suggest that investors maintained a strong preference for OMO bills, which continued to attract the bulk of trading activity, relative to other government securities.

Despite recording fewer transactions than OMO bills, FGN bonds accounted for the second-largest share of traded value, reflecting continued investor participation in longer-dated government instruments.

Meanwhile, yield movements across the fixed-income market showed a generally downward trend across several maturities during the review period.

The closing yield curve indicated that yields on the shorter end remained relatively elevated, with the closing yield around 19.77 per cent at the shortest tenor before moderating to 18.60 per cent at the one-year maturity.

Across the intermediate maturities, yields largely hovered between 16.15 per cent and 16.72 per cent, while longer-dated instruments recorded further moderation, with yields declining to 14.80 per cent at the 27-year tenor.

The movement suggests a relatively flatter yield environment across the longer end of the curve, although short-term instruments continued to offer comparatively higher returns.

Overall, the N8.68 trillion traded during the week highlights the depth of activity in Nigeria’s fixed-income market, with OMO bills remaining the dominant instrument by both transaction volume and traded value.