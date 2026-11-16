Defence Minister Urges EU to Establish Local Defence Production Lines in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has urged the European Union (EU) to leverage the momentum generated by the recently concluded Africa Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) to establish local defence production lines in Nigeria.

Musa also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to developing indigenous defence capabilities towards achieving self-sufficiency.

The minister made the call during strategic talks with a delegation from the European External Action Service (EEAS), led by Ms Claire Gaudin, to finalise the modalities for delivering the €20 million defence support package granted to Nigeria under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The package is the EU’s first-ever bilateral defence support package for Nigeria.

Receiving the EEAS delegation at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters (Ship House) in Abuja, the Minister welcomed the bilateral assistance, which was agreed in October 2026.

He noted that it would significantly strengthen the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in their ongoing counter-terrorism operations, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to a statement by the Minister of Defence’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister emphasised Nigeria’s determination to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks across the world, regardless of where they operate.

While noting that the current EPF tranche focuses on non-lethal supplies, including equipment, technical training and maintenance, the minister expressed optimism that critical areas such as military medical support and advanced surveillance would be incorporated into subsequent phases of the programme.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Head of the European Peace Facility at the EEAS, Ms Claire Gaudin, said the €20 million facility would fund Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) equipment, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), night-vision capabilities and personal protective equipment for deployed troops.

She noted that these priority areas had been jointly agreed upon with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria following extensive bilateral consultations.

Ms Gaudin added that Nigeria was among more than 20 African countries and 30 beneficiaries worldwide receiving support under the EPF.

She said the assistance would complement broader regional stabilisation efforts under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Both parties also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration on maritime security, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.