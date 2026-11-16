ICPC Pledges Transparency, Periodic Publication of Recovered Assets 

– As 52 African countries storm Abuja for Asset Recovery Assembly

– Says recovery now integral part of fight against corruption across Africa

Alex Enumah and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has assured Nigerians that all recovered assets will be periodically published, with their status and owners made public.

The assurance was given during a media briefing, Saturday in Abuja ahead of the General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum (AARPF), holding under the auspices of the African Union.

Responding to questions from journalists on whether the Commission is committed to periodically publishing recovered assets, the Director, Special Services, ICPC, Mohammed Hassan disclosed that the Commission will definitely do that, stressing that nothing is hidden.

Mohammed, who doubled as the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the forthcoming program stated: “Anything recovered is for the public and so ICPC will definitely declare anything and whatever has been recovered. It’s a public document.”

He dismissed suggestions that practitioners are scared of developments in the sector, explaining that asset recovery has become an integral part of the fight against corruption all over the world.

According to him, it is not just about recovering assets, but ensuring that what was recovered is put to use for the benefit of the generality of the masses. “It is an aspect of the fight against corruption which the African Union is advancing.”

On whether any other African country is leading Nigeria in asset recovery, he said some countries recover their assets without public knowledge, making comparison difficult.

“Some of these countries recover their assets and you don’t know what they have recovered. We don’t know whether they are doing their recoveries or not. But however, when we meet like this, we have the opportunity to discuss in forums like this what has been recovered,” he explained.

He added that delegates will be taken to some places to see what Nigeria is doing with some recovered assets in the country.

On measures to ensure proper implementation of recoveries, especially where foreign countries may be reluctant, he said such questions would be better addressed when the programme starts properly by officials of the African Union and the Local Organising Committee.

He however stressed that the purpose of the programme is to harmonize the fight against corruption, especially now that asset recovery has become an integral part of what anti-corruption agencies do all over the world.

“The purpose of the programme, like I said, is to harmonize, synergise, emphasise, come up with strategies, common ways to deal with this menace. Essentially, that’s what we are doing,” he said.

He disclosed that literally all African countries, about 52 to 54 – will be attending the assembly.