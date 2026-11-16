FCT, EIDU Expand Digital Education Programme to Reach Over 30,000 Children

Sunday Ehigiator

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat, in partnership with EIDU, has commenced an expansion of its digital learning programme to reach more than 30,000 children in public primary schools across the Territory.

The expansion builds on achievements recorded during the programme’s first phase, particularly in improving teachers’ professional competence, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, and enhancing classroom instruction.

As part of the expansion, the partners have flagged off the distribution of “Let’s Read” textbooks to 35 public primary schools across the six Area Councils of the FCT to improve reading proficiency and overall learning outcomes.

The EIDU Digital Learning Programme integrates artificial intelligence-enabled learning tools, structured pedagogy, teacher professional development and quality assurance to strengthen teaching and equip pupils with essential literacy and numeracy skills.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Government Secondary School, Life Camp, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayo, described the initiative as another milestone in the Territory’s efforts to improve the quality of basic education in public schools.

“Today represents another significant step in our collective commitment to improving access to quality education, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, and preparing our children to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

The programme currently supports more than 10,000 learners across the FCT, with over 400 teachers trained and 357 digital learning devices deployed to 35 public primary schools.

It combines personalised digital learning with structured teaching methods and continuous school-level support, with the planned expansion expected to extend its reach to more pupils in urban and non-urban communities.

Sharing her experience, the Head Teacher of LEA Primary School, Mpape, Mrs Esther Bulus, commended the programme’s consistent teacher training and monitoring, noting that the interventions had improved access to learning resources and strengthened classroom delivery.

“There is consistency in training. The team follows up and comes to the school to check if the devices are working, if the teachers are using them and if the head teacher is monitoring what is happening in classrooms,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs Dina Ibrahim of China Assisted Modern Primary School, Nyanya, said the programme had strengthened literacy instruction by incorporating the five pillars of reading into its digital learning resources.

According to her, the pillars include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

“The five pillars of literacy are embedded in the learning device. Every day, we teach reading, phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary and comprehension,” she explained.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, Executive Chairmen of Area Councils, representatives of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Director of Quality Assurance, FCT Education Secretariat, Mrs Hajara Titilayo Alayande, and the Acting Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Rabo Nsu.

Others included representatives of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), EIDU Director of Global Partnerships and Growth, Mr Femi Awoyinfa, and several headteachers.