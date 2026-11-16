NNPC:  $1.5bn Raised for AKK Gas Pipeline on Projected Throughput





Targets Abuja gas delivery by year-end, Kaduna, Kano in 2027



Global oil market swings to 1.7m bpd surplus in Q4



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) raised $1.5 billion to finance the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, leveraging projected throughput from the facility, the state-owned oil firm has disclosed.

This comes as the company moves towards completing the 614-kilometre infrastructure designed to expand gas supply across northern Nigeria.



Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Bashir Ojulari, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja at the weekend, explaining that the financing was secured solely on the basis of anticipated gas transportation volumes through the pipeline.



Ojulari said the mainline section of the project had been completed, with overall execution reaching 95 per cent, while the outstanding 5 per cent involved completing some stations and connecting the pipeline to end-users.

He said the company was targeting the delivery of gas to Abuja before the end of 2026, with Kaduna and Kano expected to receive supplies in 2027.



“The AKK gas pipeline, all the way from Ajaokuta, Kaduna to Kano, the main pipeline has been completed. The remaining 5 per cent has to do with some of the stations where we need to then link offtakes from the main pipeline to users.

“We are hoping that before the end of the year, we will get the gas to Abuja, which is the first step, and by 2027 we will get the gas to Kaduna and Kano,” Ojulari said.



The $1.5 billion financing is significant as it demonstrates the potential of the country’s gas transportation infrastructure to attract funding based on projected commercial flows, rather than relying exclusively on conventional government-backed financing.



Ojulari said the pipeline would support power generation, factories, data centres and industrial hubs, while also improving the availability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the northern region.

He explained that the completion of the mainline would make it easier to extend gas supply to additional locations, reducing the difficulty and cost associated with transporting gas from southern Nigeria to the North.

“We already solved the first line because we now have the Abuja power plant. As we move north and we build those connections, the CNG availability will increase phenomenally.



“But keep in mind that we still then have to go towards Maiduguri and Sokoto, right? So there’ll be more work to be done, but it’s now much easier than just taking gas from all the way from Port Harcourt to those locations,” he added.

The NNPC chief explained that although the main pipeline had been completed, additional infrastructure would be required to extend distribution to other northern locations, particularly Maiduguri and Sokoto.



The AKK project is a 40-inch, 614-kilometre pipeline system running from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano, with associated intermediate and terminal gas facilities and other equipment designed to transport natural gas to industrial and other off-takers.



Its completion is expected to expand access to domestic gas, support electricity generation and provide feedstock for industries, while opening up opportunities for greater CNG penetration in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that global oil supply will exceed demand by 1.7 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2026, marking a return to surplus as Middle East exports recover from disruptions caused by the Iran war.



The agency, in its latest monthly oil market report, said global supply would average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, compared with projected demand of about 103.3 million barrels per day.

However, the development represents a reversal of its earlier outlook, when the Paris-based agency had anticipated a supply deficit in the final quarter of the year.



The IEA attributed the improvement largely to the recovery of Gulf exports, which had been disrupted by the conflict and attacks on shipping, as producers increasingly resort to alternative routes and arrangements to move crude through the Strait of Hormuz.



It said global oil demand was expected to decline by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2026 to 102.3 million barrels per day, before recovering by 2 million barrels per day in 2027.

The agency also projected global oil supply growth of 6.6 million barrels per day in 2027 to 108.1 million barrels per day, although this represented a downward revision of 1.1 million barrels per day from its previous month’s forecast.



For 2027, the IEA estimated that the global oil market could record a surplus of approximately 3.8 million barrels per day.

The agency also disclosed that 71 million barrels from the record emergency oil stock release pledged by its members in March would be made available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel intended to ease tightness in refined petroleum product markets.