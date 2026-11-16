Makinde Campaign to Tinubu: Withdraw from 2027 Race to Avert National Crisis

*Says booing at Abuja mosque reflects growing public anger

*Inuwa Yahaya assures Tinubu of victory as massive crowd attends Gombe APC campaign flag-off

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The presidential campaign organisation of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate, Seyi Makinde, at the weekend urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, warning that his insistence on seeking re-election could plunge Nigeria into a national crisis.



The development came as Governor Inuwa Yahaya led a formidable gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters, to formally flag off the party’s 2027 election campaign in the state.



Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has said that Nigeria would have suffered total economic collapse but for Tinubu’s courageous reforms, arguing that the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira only waited until the president’s assumption of office in 2023 because the nation delayed the ‘evil day’ and lived on borrowed time.



But the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) said the alleged growing public resentment against the administration, demonstrated by the booing of the president at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja last Friday, as well as unsavoury chants during his return from France in Lagos, should serve as a warning that Nigerians desire a change in leadership.

The organisation, in a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, stated that by stepping aside, Tinubu will only be respecting the wishes of citizens across the six geopolitical zones who are asking for a free, fair and credible presidential election in 2027.



It said Nigerians were increasingly looking towards Makinde, the APM presidential candidate, to provide what it described as a ‘National Reset’ capable of laying the foundation for a country that works for all within the remaining four years of the current zoning cycle.

While cautioning against citizens resorting to self-help, the campaign organisation said the president should not ignore what it described as spontaneous demonstrations of public anger against his administration.



It noted that the incident at the Abuja mosque was particularly significant because it followed a similar public expression of displeasure in Lagos, which it described as the president’s acclaimed political stronghold.

“Similar incidents have also taken place in Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Osun, among other states of the federation,” the statement said.



According to the organisation, the demonstrations were organic expressions of accumulated frustration and hopelessness arising from what it called failed leadership, particularly the economic crisis confronting the country.

It invoked the political philosophy of Niccolò Machiavelli, who cautioned that a ruler must guard against becoming hated or despised by the people to avoid losing authority and political survival.



“Today, President Tinubu is despised by the majority of Nigerians. His apparent disregard for the cries of starving Nigerians, coupled with the renewed fear of harsher conditions if he is re-elected, have deepened public resentment against his administration,” it alleged.

MDPCO also warned the president against being misled by what it called elite conspiracy, the apparent strength of presidential power or the deployment of public funds to secure political support. “He must come to terms with the fact that sovereignty belongs to the people,” it stated.



It argued that Tinubu would face widespread rejection if he insisted on contesting the 2027 election, citing what it claimed were 140 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, living in abject poverty, more than 60 million citizens going to bed hungry daily and over 30 million unemployed youths.



The organisation also faulted the administration’s handling of the petroleum sector, particularly the high cost of petrol, which it said ranged between N1,400 and N2,000 per litre in different parts of the country despite Nigeria’s status as an oil-producing nation.

It further questioned the rationale for the country’s rising debt profile, putting foreign borrowings at N166.7 trillion, and accused the federal government of mortgaging the future of Nigerians without corresponding interventions to improve their living conditions or clear plans for repayment.



“How would President Tinubu expect support from Nigerians after mortgaging their future with foreign borrowings hitting a staggering N166.7 trillion, with no meaningful intervention in the lives of the citizens or clear-cut plans for repayment?” it queried.

According to the campaign, Nigerians are determined to change the country’s political direction and would not accept any attempt to manipulate the electoral process to extend the current administration’s tenure.



It said another four years under the All Progressives Congress (APC) would prolong what it described as economic hardship and social uncertainty.

“We counsel President Tinubu not to flout the message from Nigerians that the country needs a new direction, for which they are looking towards the APM, under Engr. Seyi Makinde, to provide the leadership to RESET NIGERIA,” the statement added.



It urged the president to abandon what it described as grandstanding and embrace Makinde’s RESET NIGERIA agenda, which it emphasised, offered a pathway towards purposeful, transparent, result-oriented and accountable governance.

The agenda, according to the organisation, would create a country where opportunities are open to all, irrespective of background or connections, and where one comes from or name do not determine whether they have a fair chance.

Mbah: Tinubu’s Reforms Saved Nigeria from Collapse

Governor of Enugu State, Mbah, has argued that Nigeria would have suffered total economic collapse but for Tinubu’s courageous reforms, stressing that the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira only waited until the president’s assumption of office in 2023 because the nation delayed the ‘evil day’ and lived on borrowed time.



He gave the insights at the weekend during the launch of “As Tinubu Mbah Moves” (ATM), a support group convened by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh (SAN), and dedicated to the re-election of Tinubu and Mbah in Enugu.

“It would have been a lot easier for any leader to just continue with the status quo and carry on on the basis of business as usual. But for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was business unusual that led to the bold initiatives.



“As a person who had played very actively in the oil and gas sector, I had written quite a lot of features and articles arguing against the fuel subsidy regime long before now, for it was clear to me, even from the point of a major player in that sector that the subsidy regime was not sustainable because of the economic devastation it was causing to us as Nigerians. We were just basically postponing the evil day.



“We were just digging our poverty pits continually. We were actually digging deeper into that pit of poverty. And it would have taken a very courageous leader in his first term to say, ‘Look, if we have to build for the future, if we have to think about our children, then we must take out the subsidy and we must also unify the exchange rate regime,’” Mbah emphasised.

Also, Mbah took a swipe at the foreign exchange regime before the floating of the naira by Tinubu, describing it as a cesspool of corruption.



“We got to a point in this country where even salary earners, once they get paid, would run to the bureau de change to change it rather than hold their salary in naira. Confidence was completely eroded in the naira. Nobody wanted to touch it with the tip of their finger. And that was the recipe for a failed nation.



“If you wanted to do a study or research of any failed nation, it is when the country, the citizens themselves, begin to lose confidence in their currency. And that was the environment that this President inherited.

“It was a major cesspool of corruption. The arbitrage was obvious and people were being taken advantage of. What was happening between the official and the parallel market was terrible. And some people were benefiting from that arbitrage at the expense of the economy. But it took this President’s understanding of the economy to be able to make those bold decisions,” he explained.



Continuing, he said that the stabilisation of the nation’s macroeconomic indicators by the Tinubu administration had encouraged Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) necessary for improving Nigeria’s microeconomic indices, such as household incomes and employment.

“This essentially is something that is largely driven by private capital. But the government enables it by policies because I can tell you that private capital does not go to where you do not have stability.



“If your macro indicators are under pressure; if you have not addressed your foreign reserve, your foreign exchange regime, your inflationary rates, and all that, you do not have any chance of attracting private capital because private capital is blind. It is not emotional. It goes to where it makes return on investment, where it can be guaranteed some high level of security.



“Because we did not have all those before now, private capital was not coming. So, what the bold policies and initiatives this president took have done is that those macro pressures have largely been eased. And what you are now witnessing in our economy is a growth trajectory.



“So, private capital is now looking towards our country. You can see quite a number of FDI deals being closed – not MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) or MoU (Memorandum of Understanding). These are final investment decisions being made across different sectors, particularly in the oil and gas sector. You can see billions of dollars coming towards this direction today.



“People who have dollars are now going back to exchange their dollars because that confidence has been restored. So, now that we have stabilised our macro indicators, we have now started witnessing growth, albeit not to the level we aspire,” he maintained.



Citing Enugu State as an example, Mbah also credited the president with freeing funds that could have been sunk into subsidy, thus arming states with resources to embark on massive development projects that impact the lives of the people.

The governor, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote en masse for the president to complete the job he started, saying it was the only realistic option.



“Nations are not built by abandoning challenges halfway through. If we have gone through this whole process of difficult periods when it appeared as if all was doomed to a point where we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot abandon what has been started. No great sailor abandons his ship because of a rough sea, mid-sea. You have to sail to get to your destination,” he said.

He urged ATM members to take the message of the successes of Tinubu’s reforms and the President’s various infrastructural and policy interventions in the South East to the electorate.



In his remarks, Udeh said the support group would focus its mobilisation efforts on non-members of the APC across the 4,145 polling units of Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also promised to deploy technology to register members, track their participation and monitor its mobilisation activities through an online registration portal.

Massive Crowd as Gombe APC Flags-off Campaign in Bajoga

Meanwhile, Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye Council of Gombe State, was agog on Saturday as Governor Yahaya led a gathering of APC leaders and supporters, including the Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Masari, national party officers, former governors, members of the National Assembly and thousands of party faithful, to formally flag off the party’s 2027 election campaign in the state.



Speaking on the occasion, Yahaya spoke on the achievements of his administration and the federal government under President Bola Tinubu, while urging Gombe voters to retain their confidence in the APC.

Yahaya said the people of Gombe State were living witnesses to the transformation recorded under the APC-led administrations at both the state and federal levels.



“We have every reason to support Mr. President to consolidate on the reforms he has started,” Yahaya said, adding that while Nigeria, particularly the Northeast, faced severe socio-economic and developmental challenges when Tinubu assumed office, the federal government had since taken bold and courageous decisions to reposition the country.



The governor particularly commended Tinubu for the reforms in the power sector, which, according to him, have opened opportunities for subnational governments to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.



He cited the power plant commissioned in Talasse and the ongoing development of four-megawatt projects in Kaltungo, Kumo, Bajoga and Dukku as examples of the practical benefits of the new direction in the power sector.

“This is the reality,” the governor said, urging the people to judge the APC administration by tangible projects and their impact on communities.



He also highlighted the development of the Kaltungo Snakebite Research Centre, saying the project had been pursued for some time before finally receiving the necessary attention and support.



He further listed the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri, the Federal Medical Centre in Kumo and numerous projects at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, among developments that, according to him, demonstrated the growing federal presence in the state.

The governor also pointed to major road infrastructure, including the Akwanga -Jos – Bauchi – Gombe – Biu corridor, as well as the commencement of railway development from Jos towards the Northeast, describing the projects as concrete evidence of the Federal Government’s renewed development agenda.



On local government reforms, the governor expressed optimism that the state’s Local Council Development Areas would eventually become fully recognised local governments, describing the initiative as part of the development model inspired by the federal government.



Yahaya declared the determination of the Gombe APC family to secure a decisive victory for President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 elections, stressing that the party would work towards delivering not less than one million votes for Tinubu in Gombe State.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, Masari, described Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a trusted, people-oriented, dedicated and fearless leader whose administration, he said, had given the APC a strong political advantage in Gombe State and the Northeast.



Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, expressed confidence that Gombe and other states in the Northeast would be won by the APC and that the party would secure victory for all its candidates.

APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Gwamna, said the APC-led administration pledged to consolidate the gains of the present administration while ensuring that development reaches all sections of the state.



“Where we can build, we will; where we will improve, we will, because Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has already trailblazed. We will make sure everybody is carried along – the youth, women and rural communities,” he said.

In his goodwill message, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Coordinating Patron of the Campaign Council, Senator Bayero Nafada, said no previous president had done more for Gombe State than Tinubu, while describing Yahaya’s performance as a strong foundation for the incoming administration.



He said the next APC administration in the state would build on the achievements already recorded.

Former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, said the developments witnessed along the roads into Gombe provided visible evidence of the state’s transformation and expressed confidence that Gombe would deliver the APC at the polls.



Former Adamawa State Governor, Senator Bindow Jibrilla, urged the people of Gombe to appreciate the development recorded under the present administration, saying the state had emerged as a reference point for development in the North.

Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Gubana, who represented the Yobe State Governor, stressed the importance of maintaining national unity and harmony, saying the stability of Nigeria would be better preserved if Tinubu completes his two-term mandate.



Senator Joshua Lidani, who spoke in support of the gubernatorial candidate and the party’s other candidates, highlighted their qualities and expressed confidence that the people of Gombe would make the right choice by renewing their mandate for the APC.

Hon. Usman Bello Kumo said peace and good leadership had weakened the political opposition, which he accused of relying on lies and deception.



He said the APC administration had demonstrated that leadership is fundamentally about serving the people and pledged continued support for the party.



Earlier in his welcome address, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Mohammed Ndus, described the occasion as historic and the beginning of the party’s victory journey in Gombe State.

He said the APC remained united under the leadership of Yahaya and attributed the party’s strength to the development recorded across the state.