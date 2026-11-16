APC-PCC: President Readies 5-year Security Plan as Military Eliminates 15,000 Terrorists

*Cites recruitment of 28,000 soldiers, 50,000 policemen as key achievements

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday disclosed that its five-year security plan is now ready, setting out a new framework for strengthening the country’s defence architecture and tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats.

The announcement comes as the administration announced that military operations in the last three years had eliminated more than 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits that were terrorising parts of the country.



Similarly, the federal government stated over 130,000 Boko Haram fighters and their dependents had surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor, the government’s rehabilitation programme for repentant insurgents.

The figures and details of the plan were contained in a statement yesterday by the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dele Alake.



The five-year strategic defence operations plan is designed to align defence priorities, military capabilities, operational requirements and expenditure with Nigeria’s current and anticipated security challenges.

It is expected to provide a more coordinated approach to national defence, with greater emphasis on intelligence, technology, surveillance and prevention.



The Bola Tinubu administration said the surrender of the insurgents, alongside the reported casualties inflicted on armed groups, reflected its combination of sustained military operations and non-kinetic interventions.

“President Bola Tinubu is determined to end the 17-year scourge of insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria through a comprehensive five-year strategic defence operations plan designed to strengthen the country’s security architecture, improve military effectiveness, and ensure a coordinated response to emerging threats.



“The plan provides a long-term framework for aligning defence priorities, operational requirements, capability development, and expenditure with Nigeria’s current and anticipated security challenges.

“The initiative is a major component of President Tinubu’s determination to reposition the nation’s security architecture toward a more coordinated, intelligence-led, technology-enabled, and prevention-oriented system capable of addressing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality,” the statement added.



As part of efforts to increase the military’s operational capacity, Alake recalled that Tinubu had created four new army divisions and restructured existing formations. The changes, he said, are intended to expand the military’s coverage, decentralise operations and enable troops to respond more quickly to security threats.

The president, the statement explained, has also approved two additional army depots in Osogbo, Osun State, and Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, to expand the training of new soldiers. Each facility can accommodate 6,000 recruits at a time, giving the two depots a combined capacity of 12,000.



According to Alake, the Osogbo depot currently has 5,210 recruits undergoing training, with the expansion expected to reduce training turnaround time and increase the number of soldiers available for deployment.

Tinubu, he emphasised, has separately approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers to reinforce the military’s presence on the ground and improve its operational effectiveness.



Besides, the APC PCC explained that the government is planning to recruit 50,000 additional police officers to strengthen internal security, expand policing capacity and improve the response to criminal activities.

“To further the manpower expansion drive, President Tinubu also approved recruiting an additional 28,000 soldiers to strengthen the military’s presence on the ground and enhance its operational effectiveness.



“The President also approved recruiting 50,000 additional police officers as part of broader efforts to reinforce internal security, improve policing capacity, and strengthen the country’s response to criminal activities.

“Beyond investments in equipment, technology and training, the administration is also investing in military accommodation and operational infrastructure to improve personnel welfare and effectiveness,” Alake stressed.



Beyond manpower, the administration cited investments in military accommodation and operational infrastructure as part of its efforts to improve personnel welfare and effectiveness.

Among the projects, it pointed out, is a 700-unit military barracks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, designed to provide accommodation and supporting facilities for military personnel.



Under the five-year plan, defence investments are expected to be guided by clearly identified threats, operational requirements and national priorities. The government said the framework would strengthen combat readiness, address critical capability gaps, improve the use of available resources and minimise unnecessary expenditure and wastage.



Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade, with the conflict causing widespread deaths and displacement, particularly in the North-east. Banditry and kidnapping have also expanded the security burden across several parts of the country.