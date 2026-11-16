White Tigers FC  Retain Spires 5-Aside Title for the Third Successive Year

Lagos Island-based side White Tigers FC have emerged champions of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament 2026.

The coach Emmanuel Olom tutored side who won the past two editions of the tournament in 2024 and 2025 defeated Oworonshoki’s Wasola football club 4-2 in Saturday’s final at the Stables sports ground in Surulere Lagos.

White Tigers received a prize money of N5 million as champions. Wasola FC pocketed the sum of N3 million as runner-up, while Agege’s ASDI Academy went home with N1 million after beating All Saints Football Club of Badagry 2-0 in the third place match.

Moses Henry emerged as the tournament Most Valuable Player and top

scorer with 17 goals. He went home with the sum of N500,000 for both honors.

Head Coach of White Tigers FC, Emmanuel Olom, won the coach of the tournament and received N250,000, while his goalkeeper Azeez Shittu won the best goalkeeper of the campaign He received the sum of N250,000 and a Golden Glove trophy.

As part of the closing ceremony, 52 laptops computers were presented free to selected participants of the Spires Sports Meet-tech programme, an initiative that trained over 200 youth in various tech skills such as Microsoft Word, Cybersecurity, Machine learning, Coding amongst others.

The initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay, believes that the tournament will only get better as they continue to build on the successes recorded to make the next edition an even greater success.

” This year’s event is very special because we expanded other initiatives around the tournament, we trained more participants in our Sports Meet-tech 2.0 programme, and we initiated the Spires Media Award to honour those who have supported us in the journey thus far. It was truly a successful campaign and I am so excited,” Allibay concluded with excitement.