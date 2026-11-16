Plateau People May Forgive Tinubu, But They Will Never Forget His Absence, Says Atiku

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s belated appeal for forgiveness in Plateau State, saying no campaign visit or last-minute promise can erase his failure to stand with the people as killings and kidnappings ravaged their communities.

In a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, from Potiskum, Yobe State, where Atiku took his affordable-life campaign message on Sunday afternoon, the former Vice President said Plateau needed a present and compassionate President when its people were being killed—not a campaigner seeking votes.

“The people of Plateau needed their President when they were grieving, when their communities were under attack and when families desperately needed reassurance. President Tinubu promised to end the killings and protect them, but he failed to keep those promises. He did not visit to stand with them in their darkest hour.

“Now he has gone to Plateau to campaign and ask for forgiveness. The people may forgive him, but they will never forget the lives lost, the communities left in fear and the absence of their President when they needed him most.

“President Tinubu cannot abandon Plateau in its hour of agony, then return when he needs its votes and expect a warm welcome. The people are not props for his campaign, and their grief is not a slogan to be used when politically convenient. They may forgive him, but they will remember—and they will hold him accountable.

“President Tinubu’s failure is not confined to Plateau State. A President who looks away while Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory has forfeited the ground to ask them for another term. He has failed the 36 per cent of Nigerians who gave him the opportunity to lead in 2023.

“The ADC’s Affordable Life campaign is designed to address the economic crisis President Tinubu created and restore relief, dignity and hope to Nigerian households. Nigerians deserve leadership that stands with them in their moments of greatest hardship.”