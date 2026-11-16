Benue Students Network Petitions Tinubu Over Alleged Mass Demotions at FUHSO

The Benue Students Network has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged mass demotions, reversal of staff promotions and reclassification of academic personnel into non-teaching positions at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State.

In an open letter to the president, the group called for an independent investigation into the administration of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Abah Uba, over an ongoing staff audit which it alleged had generated widespread discontent among university employees.

The network claimed that some employees, who were recruited, confirmed and promoted through the university’s established processes, were now being informed, years later, that their original appointments were erroneous.

The petition cited cases of senior professionals who allegedly received letters in October 2026 informing them that they lacked the requisite cognate experience for the grades at which they were initially employed, despite years of service and subsequent promotions.

It also alleged that some academic staff had been demoted or redeployed to non-teaching positions despite possessing advanced qualifications in related fields.

Describing the development as a threat to the institution’s stability, the group stated: “A staff audit should strengthen an institution, not destroy the confidence of its workforce. It should correct established irregularities, not create new grievances.”

The students further accused the university management of selective justice, alleging that some personnel recruited through similar processes had remained untouched by the audit while others had borne the consequences.

They warned that the situation could undermine staff morale, drive away competent professionals and damage the reputation of the young university as a centre of health sciences education.

The petition also questioned the vice-chancellor’s previous administrative experience, calling for independent verification of claims concerning positions he had held at other institutions.

Consequently, the network urged President Tinubu to direct the National Universities Commission (NUC) to investigate the staff audit, review disputed demotions and reclassifications, guarantee affected employees fair hearings and examine allegations of abuse of administrative powers.

It also called for protection of staff members who might cooperate with the investigation against possible intimidation or victimisation.

The petition, signed by the network’s Coordinator, Comrade Yusuf Adakole, and Secretary, Tersoo Igbor, was copied to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; and the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

Efforts to reach the vice-chancellor’s office and the FUHSO Registrar for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.

The group maintained that its intervention was not an attempt to undermine university autonomy but a call to protect institutional accountability and the future of the university.

“FUHSO belongs to the Nigerian people. Its future must not be jeopardised by administrative decisions that are perceived to be arbitrary, discriminatory or inconsistent with established procedures,” the petition stated.