COP31: From Health Resilience to Energy Transition, Global Climate Commitments Face the Test of Delivery

The first week of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, was marked by renewed calls for climate action, major announcements on health resilience, clean energy and climate finance, and growing demands for stronger protection of vulnerable communities. With more than 100 world leaders in attendance, discussions exposed both the opportunities for international cooperation and persistent disagreements over fossil fuels, adaptation funding and the pace of the energy transition. While several initiatives and financial commitments emerged, the negotiations also revealed the difficult work ahead in turning climate promises into concrete outcomes. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who covered some of these events, reports

Last week, precisely on November 9, 2026, nearly 200 countries arrived in Türkiye’s Mediterranean city of Antalya for COP31 with an ambition that has increasingly defined the climate debate: moving beyond declarations to concrete action.

One week later, as the conference crosses its halfway mark, the gap between commitments and delivery remains a central challenge, with competing national interests, financing shortfalls and disagreements over the future of fossil fuels shaping the negotiations.

From health resilience and clean energy to climate finance, urban adaptation and the protection of vulnerable communities, the first week has produced several initiatives and financial announcements.

Yet, beneath the activity on the conference floor, difficult negotiations continue over how far countries are prepared to go and who should bear the cost of addressing the climate crisis.

The opening of COP31 reflected the urgency of the moment as UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell warned that global progress remained nowhere near sufficient or fair enough, underscoring the need for countries to move from promises to measurable outcomes.

While the conference is operating under an unusual co-presidency arrangement with Türkiye’s Murat Kurum holding the gavel and Australia’s Chris Bowen overseeing the negotiations, it was therefore a departure from the familiar practice of leaving major decisions until the closing days, as Bowen announced that a presidency-led decision would be shaped throughout the conference.

Health, Energy and the Search for Practical Solutions

So what happened on the first day? The first day placed food, agriculture and health at the centre of discussions, reflecting the growing recognition that climate change affects not only ecosystems but also food security and public health.

Given that health is one of the 10 priority areas of the COP31 Action Agenda, and the Antalya Initiative for Health Resilience was launched to advance the issue. Countries were also urged to implement the Belém Health Action Plan agreed at COP30, reinforcing the need to translate existing commitments into stronger health systems and practical resilience measures.

The conversation subsequently turned to energy, where the question of how quickly the world should move away from fossil fuels remains one of the most difficult issues in climate diplomacy.

Brazil’s COP30 presidency launched a voluntary roadmap proposing an initial expansion of clean energy, followed by efforts to phase out coal, oil and gas after 2031. A proposal to welcome the roadmap appears in the draft cover decision, alongside an option supporting continued implementation of the energy transition agreement reached at COP28.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva added political weight to the debate, telling civil society representatives that Brazil should host the third global conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, potentially in 2028.

The proposal has renewed attention on the pace and direction of the global energy transition, even as countries continue to differ over the language and commitments they are willing to accept.

Leaders, Cities and Vulnerable Communities

The arrival of more than 100 national leaders and UN Secretary-General António Guterres brought the climate justice debate into sharper focus.

Guterres called for an agreement that would tax fossil fuel companies to help countries bearing the greatest burden of the climate crisis. His position reflects growing demands that those responsible for a significant share of emissions contribute more towards addressing the consequences of climate change.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced Britain’s first special representative for climate security, while Nepal, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan called for stronger protection of glaciers and mountain communities.

The vulnerability of cities also received unprecedented attention during the Leaders’ Summit, which held its first high-level dialogue on urban resilience.

With up to three billion people lacking adequate housing, cities require approximately $4.5 trillion in annual climate investment through 2030. Yet current financing covers only about a fifth of that requirement.

Despite the funding challenge, 69 mayors representing more than 250 million people committed to another year of climate action, a 60 per cent increase on last year’s participation. The presidency also launched the Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings to promote improvements in building energy performance.

Another major initiative is Türkiye’s 35-by-35 pledge, which seeks to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption from 23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035.

At least 14 countries, including Australia, Ethiopia, Germany, Norway, South Korea and Pakistan, have endorsed the pledge, with the European Union widely expected to follow.

However, the initiative has exposed differences over the meaning of clean electrification. Although it seeks to expand electricity consumption, it does not specify how the electricity should be generated.

Palau warned that electrification must not distract from phasing out fossil fuels, while Seychelles insisted that the initiative must be linked to cleaner sources of power. Saudi Arabia was openly sceptical, arguing that electrification would not necessarily reduce emissions if the source of electricity generation was ignored.

To support implementation in developing countries, Türkiye and Ethiopia launched a finance coalition for clean electrification.

The Financing Question

If the first week demonstrated the breadth of climate ambitions, the discussions on finance exposed the difficulty of paying for them.

Guterres warned that even tripling adaptation finance would meet less than 30 per cent of what is required. An assessment highlighted at COP31 also suggests that annual climate finance could fall $840 billion short of the $1.3 trillion goal if current trends continue.

Some new commitments emerged. Development finance institutions from Britain, Norway and Canada plan to mobilise $10 billion for climate projects in emerging markets by 2030, while philanthropic organisations pledged more than $480 million towards methane and other potent greenhouse gases.

Türkiye secured a $1.6 billion agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, while a new UN platform aims to unlock more than $3 billion to protect 75 million people from climate shocks by 2030.

The Solomon Islands also became the first small island state to contribute to a Green Climate Fund replenishment, pledging $400,000.

However, the funding picture remains uneven. At a pledging event for the Pacific Resilience Facility, developed countries largely re-announced existing commitments, leaving the facility approximately $300 million short of its $500 million target.

The shortfall highlights the continuing difficulty vulnerable countries face in securing predictable financing, despite repeated international commitments to support climate adaptation and resilience.

Negotiations Beyond the Headlines

While public announcements have generated momentum, the formal negotiations remain more complicated.

The draft cover decision is essentially a collection of proposals submitted by different countries, with some large developing countries pushing back against the document and sectoral targets.

A heavily bracketed text on the Mitigation Work Programme remains under discussion, while a proposal for a new Just Transition Mechanism has attracted criticism over its limited scope.

Adaptation finance is another major sticking point. African countries are demanding that funding be tripled to at least $120 billion annually by 2035, while one draft option proposes a review of the target adopted at COP30.

Questions about the future structure of the climate conference process have also emerged. Arab states, Mexico, South Korea and Switzerland have proposed moving to biennial COP meetings. Meanwhile, arrangements for the 2028 conference are shifting following China’s decision to withdraw from hosting COP33.

As COP31 enters its second week, Stiell has described progress as constructive, noting that negotiations started on time. A stocktaking plenary on Saturday night is expected to reveal countries’ initial red lines, as ministers arriving in Antalya take on the responsibility of resolving outstanding disagreements. A fuller draft decision is expected early next week.

The final test for Antalya will not be the number of initiatives launched or the volume of commitments announced, but whether countries can turn them into an agreed political outcome before November 20.

With the conference’s first week delivering a broad range of proposals but leaving major differences unresolved, the second week will be critical. For a summit that has placed delivery above declarations, the question is whether nearly 200 countries can find enough common ground to make that ambition a reality.

Caption The 100 leaders who attended #COP31 Leaders’ Summit as a symbol of the shared commitment to tackle the climate crisis that no country can face alone