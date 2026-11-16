Mrs Jonathan Unveils Memoir, ‘Gold Dust’, November 19

Former Vice President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, is expected to lead an array of eminent dignitaries to the public presentation of a memoir by Dr. (Mrs) Ayima Lott-Jonathan, a spouse of former President Goodluck Jonathan, on November 19, 2026, in Abuja.

The book, titled ‘Gold Dust: Treasures of Quiet Years,’ will be unveiled to coincide with the author’s 50th birthday anniversary.

According to the organising committee, Sambo will chair the occasion, while Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, will serve as the chief book presenter.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, will be the chief host and book presenter, while his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will serve as a co-presenter.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada IV, will be the Royal Father of the Day, leading other first-class traditional rulers to the event.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is expected as the chief special guest of honour.

The memoir will be reviewed by Professor G.G. Darah, a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, renowned Professor of Folklore and Oral Literature, and former Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian newspapers.

Lott-Jonathan, who followed in her father’s footsteps to study Law at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. She subsequently pursued her interest in educational leadership and administration, obtaining qualifications from the National Teachers’ Institute, Nigeria, as well as master’s and doctorate degrees from Walden University, United States.

She founded Aduvie International School, Abuja, in 2008.

The 12-chapter memoir chronicles the author’s personal journey, focusing largely on her experiences in the Niger Delta and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the organisers, the book explores the virtues of patience, determination, courage, motherhood and purposeful service, while offering lessons on faith, coping with bereavement and delayed fulfilment, particularly for younger generations.