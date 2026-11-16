Sam Adeyemi  Urges Leaders to Prepare for 2027 Uncertainties

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has challenged Nigerian leaders to look beyond personal survival and embrace the responsibility of using their influence to address the country’s challenges.

Adeyemi, who declared that “your life is too small to be the purpose of your life,” said leadership should be driven by a commitment to creating meaningful change rather than pursuing personal comfort and material achievements.

He spoke at the closing of the 2026 Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC), a two-day event held at Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos, under the theme, “Leading in Uncertainty.”

The conference attracted participants physically and virtually, with watch parties organised in offices, churches and other locations across the world.

Addressing participants, Adeyemi acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, noting that many people had become preoccupied with meeting personal needs, including owning houses, buying cars and providing for their families.

“I know you’re fighting for survival. I know you are living just to sustain yourself… a house of your own, a nice car, a small family of your own. And God is saying, your life is too small to be the purpose of your life,” he said

He urged Nigerians, particularly those in positions of influence, to recognise that their lives should contribute to solving societal problems and improving the conditions of others.

Speaking on the uncertainties surrounding the 2027 general elections, government policies and the growing influence of artificial intelligence, Adeyemi advised leaders to prioritise preparedness over predictions.

“Are you thinking about 2027 already? You should be,” he noted, adding that those who would thrive in the coming years would not necessarily be people who could accurately predict events but those who prepared wisely for different possibilities.

He recalled the difficulties experienced by many Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown, when some households exhausted their financial resources within three days.

Adeyemi also expressed concern about the country’s emergency medical response system, arguing that access to prompt ambulance services should be considered a basic necessity rather than a luxury.

He noted that effective leadership required building systems and institutions capable of responding adequately to unexpected situations.

The conference also featured personal accounts from prominent leaders and professionals who shared experiences that shaped their leadership journeys.

Global Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, who is an alumnus of the Daystar Leadership Academy, recounted how his church began with just six people meeting in a hotel for six months.

He disclosed that the church initially struggled financially and could not afford ₦3,000 to organise midweek services.

Idowu emphasised the importance of communication during periods of uncertainty, warning that leaders who fail to communicate with their followers create room for fear and speculation.

“When leadership goes silent in uncertainty, fear becomes contagious,” he stated.

Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mr. Tobi Adeniyi, shared his experience of rejection after completing his National Youth Service Corps programme, recalling how he was turned back at the gate of the organisation where he had served.

He also disclosed that he rejected a better-paying banking opportunity to join Unilever as a management trainee, despite the offer being the lowest-paying option available to him at the time.

Reflecting on a period when his team struggled to keep a factory operational during the Apapa port congestion, Adeniyi explained how they borrowed raw materials from a competitor to sustain production.

He urged leaders to remain focused on their long-term objectives despite temporary setbacks.

“When the roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind,” he remarked.

Singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, also shared an emotional account of losing the grandmother who raised him while he was participating in the Idols West Africa competition.

He encouraged young Nigerians to channel their frustrations into purposeful planning, discipline and consistent action.

“Anger is not a strategy,” Dakolo averred, noting that previous generations had also experienced difficult circumstances.

“We are not the first generation to be angry… you must have a plan and a routine,” he added.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde, recounted his childhood experience of being separated from his parents at the age of six and the financial difficulties he encountered in 1999, when he was left with just three naira.

He attributed his approach to public service to integrity and accountability, revealing that he never recommended his private consultancy firm for government contracts throughout his tenure as commissioner.

“You’re not a big man. You’re a servant of the people,” Ayinde noted, stressing that public office should be viewed as an opportunity to serve rather than a means of personal enrichment.

Co-host of the conference and founder of the Real Woman Foundation, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, shared how a fire incident at one of the organisation’s facilities in 2024 eventually became an opportunity for expansion.

She explained that the incident led the foundation to relocate to a new facility twice the size of its previous premises and establish the Real Diva Institute, which recently graduated its first cohort.

Encouraging leaders to maintain a positive outlook during difficult circumstances, she said: “Leaders are never complainers. You belong to the company of those who bring light in the midst of chaos.”

The conference ended with Adeyemi reinforcing the message that challenges and disruptions could create opportunities for innovation, growth and transformation.

“Inside the disruptions are opportunities,” he added before leading participants at the venue and those connected through watch parties in prayers.

He also appreciated the speakers and volunteers who contributed to the successful organisation of the conference.

A major highlight of the conference was the announcement of plans by the Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA) to mark its 25th anniversary from March 2027.

Adeyemi disclosed that the academy, which opened to the public in March 2002, has trained close to 60,000 people.

As part of its long-term vision, the institution is targeting 500,000 alumni over the next 25 years, reflecting its commitment to developing leaders capable of influencing organisations, communities and society.

The anniversary milestone is expected to further strengthen the academy’s leadership development mission and expand its reach beyond its existing network of graduates.

The 2026 Excellence in Leadership Conference reinforced the importance of purposeful leadership, resilience, integrity and strategic preparedness, with speakers challenging participants to see uncertainty not merely as a threat but as an opportunity to create lasting impact.