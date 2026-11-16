OAIC Holds General Assembly in Lagos

Hundreds of Organisations of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) leaders and delegates from across the nation will gather on November 24-26 for the 2026 General Assembly of the OAIC Nigeria region.

The Assembly with the theme ‘Multiplying the legacy, advancing the Kingdom’, which also has sub-themes, holds at Motailatu Church beside Mayfair Garden Ibeju-Lekki on Epe expressway, Lagos State.

A statement by the 9th General Assembly Chairman, OAIC National President, Bishop Raphael Nwankwo, revealed that the events will be presided by the Regional President, Elder Israel Akinadewo.

According to the statement, the Assembly will brainstorm on issues affecting the nation and the bloc.

The General Assembly will also re-elect key officers of the region, including Akinadewo for another term in office.

Akinadewo, who is the Prelate, Prophet and Supreme Head, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), was elected for a first term in 2022 unopposed.

In his first term, Akinadewo, a chartered forensic accountant and Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State, worked on an 11-point agenda, which led to the emergence of an OAIC member as the National Chairperson of Women Wing of CAN (WOWICAN) for the first time; a member of the Youth Department of OAIC became the first ever National Youth Director of the Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN).

The first ever from OAIC bloc; establishment of OAIC College of Theology for training and publication of OAIC Journal of Theology to advance research in the diverse areas of Christian education and theology.

There was also partnership with The United Nations Women on the gender-based violence with the signing of policy document in Owerri in 2025 between UN Women and OAIC, hosting of climate change programmes in Akwa Ibom, Delta and policymaking engagements in FCT; procurement of acres of land along Epe-Ijebu axis as theological centre and offices for the organisation; acquisition of another land in Lekki for the immediate construction of OAIC secretariat and general unity in the bloc.

Expected at the Assembly, which comes up on November 25, 2026 include the Trustees of the Organisation, like the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Baba Aladura David Bob-Manuel, Pastor Emmanuel Oshoffa and the new leader of C & S Movement Church, Pastor Gabriel Kassim, among others.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, and many political leaders are expected to grace the occasion.

The 4th quarter meeting will also witness the admission of some churches that applied for membership of the organisation, among others.